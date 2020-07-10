Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Dito says it's on track to break Philippines duopoly in March

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/7/2020
Comment (0)

New Philippines operator Dito Telecommunity, which missed a key rollout deadline earlier this year, says it is on track to launch next March.

Chief Technology Officer Rodolfo Santiago said in a briefing Dito had built 859 basestations by mid-September and was aiming to complete at least 2,000 by year-end.

The company, controlled by prominent businessman Dennis Uy, missed an important rollout deadline in July, which it blamed on the pandemic, and was granted an extension until early 2021.

Dito is 60%-owned by two Uy companies, Udenna Corporation and publicly listed Chelsea Logistics, with Beijing-owned China Telecom holding the remaining 40%. The company acquired embattled southern Philippines operator Mislatel and its national operating license in November 2018.

From next March it will take on the entrenched duopoly of Smart Telecom, a unit of PLDT, and Singtel-backed Globe Telecom.

To help speed the rollout, Dito on Wednesday announced a 10 billion peso (US$206 million) network rollout contract with affiliate Udenna Infrastructure Corp (UIC).

UIC says it will deploy approximately 1,500 towers and lay more than 1,400km of fiber over the next two years.

The political and financial pressure is on Uy. He is a close friend of President Duterte, who has repeatedly complained about the performance of the incumbents and facilitated the entry of China Telecom to provide a strong competitor.

Uy has committed to spending 257 billion pesos ($5.1 billion) over five years on the rollout. If he falls short he will lose his 257 billion peso performance bond and his spectrum.

He has promised to cover at least 37% of the population in the first year of operation and 84% in year five, with a minimum average download speed of 27 Mbit/s in the first year.

Today's announcement is Dito's first major supply contract disclosure. Its prime network vendors are Huawei and ZTE, who also supply PLDT and Globe, but the company has made no announcements, no doubt due to the political sensitivity.

Dito has also signed up Fortinet for network security and last month contracted ZTE's telecom software group Whale Cloud to provide its BSS/OSS and analytics.

Dito, which trades under Dito CME Holdings on the local stock exchange, enjoyed a 37% run-up in its stock price last week, which analysts attributed to a positive view of the telecom market and the belief that the pressure being applied to the incumbents will aid the newcomer.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE