Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Disgruntled 5G users in South Korea to mount legal action

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/19/2021
Comment (0)

South Korea's operators have received plenty of plaudits from various market researchers about the quality and reach of their 5G networks, at least when compared with other countries.

For many 5G smartphone customers within South Korea, however, that cuts little ice. According to Korea Bizwire, "hundreds" of them have banded together to take legal action against LG U+, KT and SK Telecom.

Consumer backlash: South Korea might be seen as leading the 5G stampede – but Koreans say they're not getting the service they're paying for. (Source: Daniel Bernard on Unsplash)
Consumer backlash: South Korea might be seen as leading the 5G stampede – but Koreans say they're not getting the service they're paying for.
(Source: Daniel Bernard on Unsplash)

Their gripe is that 5G is little better than 4G in terms of speed, while coverage is annoyingly patchy. Worst of all, they're locked into much more expensive two-year contracts when compared to LTE tariffs.

Pay up or see you in court

Rather than just put up with their 5G lot, this unhappy crew is intending to take part in a collective lawsuit and seek compensation of at least KRW1 million ($890) each. South Korean law firm Joowon is spearheading the legal action.

"Considering that monthly 5G plans are around 50,000 won more expensive than 4G LTE plans, we expect around 1 million won in compensation for users subscribed to two-year plans," explained Kim Jin-wook, a Joowon lawyer.

Kim indicated that South Korea's "big three" had a case to answer. They initially advertised 5G download speeds as being 20 times faster than 4G LTE, when they first came out of the 5G traps in April 2019, but a government report last year apparently found that average 5G download speeds were just four times faster than 4G.

According to Opensignal, as cited by Korea Bizwire, LG U+, KT and SK Telecom had collectively deployed a shade over 166,000 5G basestations as of last November. That was about a fifth the number of 4G basestations at that time.

Down in the 5G dumps

5G consumer grumblings in South Korea have been growing for a while.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Korea Bizwire points out that the Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations, a consumer advocacy group, recommended last October that carriers pay as much as KRW350,000 ($309) in compensation to users who filed for mediation over what they saw as a mediocre 5G service.

As of January the number of 5G subscribers in South Korea was just shy of 13 million, which was less than 20% of all mobile network users in the country.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE