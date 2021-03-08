Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Crackdown slows Alibaba's e-commerce, cloud growth

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 8/3/2021
Comment (0)

E-commerce giants Amazon and China's Alibaba saw their first-quarter revenue fall short of estimates, as people started emerging from lockdown, and doing other things than shop online. Alibaba's core commerce revenue, which only a quarter before soared by 70%, now rose by a much more subdued 35%.

Off the boil: China's crackdown on tech companies is taking its toll on Alibaba. Meanwhile, Jack Ma is still largely absent. (Source: Charles Chan on Flickr CC 2.0)
Off the boil: China's crackdown on tech companies is taking its toll on Alibaba. Meanwhile, Jack Ma is still largely absent.
(Source: Charles Chan on Flickr CC 2.0)

At 180.24 billion yuan, it fell short of analysts' expectations of 184.23 billion, too. Part of the reason is Alibaba now faces increased competition at home on the e-commerce front. Overall revenues, 205.7 billion yuan, though up 34% from a year ago, were also a bit shy of an anticipated 209 billion, as growth slowed in its other divisions such as cloud services, too.

It was the company's first earnings miss in over two years.

A steely regulatory glare

But the similarities between Alibaba and Amazon don't end there. Both companies have attracted an uncomfortable glare from their respective national regulators, too. In April, Beijing's antitrust regulator levied a record 18 billion yuan fine on Alibaba, for abusing its monopoly position. The State Administration for Market Regulation said Alibaba had prevented its merchants from using other online e-commerce platforms since 2015.

This crackdown quickly followed criticisms of the regulatory apparatus by Founder Jack Ma, who has been largely absent from the public stage since. So it's not altogether surprising, perhaps, that CEO Daniel Zhang went out of his way to express support for new Chinese government policies pertaining to the tech sector. "We accept the penalty with sincerity and will ensure our compliance with determination," said Daniel Zhang in a letter last week to shareholders.

Cloudy skies

Alibaba's cloud computing revenues grew by 29% on a yearly basis, which "began to moderate", said the company. This was chiefly because of "a top cloud customer in the Internet industry that has stopped using our overseas cloud services," it added. (This client is ByteDance, TikTok's owner, several news reports have said.)

Meanwhile in e-commerce it is trying to fend off feisty competition from the likes of JD.com and Pinduoduo, by investing in its bargains platform and community commerce to boost its slackening growth. There is also speculation Alibaba may re-enter music streaming, after it closed down its once highly regarded Xiami Music platform in February.

Alibaba's plans to spend its way to growth "have yet to gain traction," comments Bloomberg in a tweet. Alibaba has also reached out to its archrival Tencent, considering letting its customers on Taobao and Tmall use WeChat Pay, and in turn applying to create a WeChat mini-app for its Taobao Deals platform. Attempts to befriend its rival are likely to also be an attempt to curry favor with the country's regulators, which favor such moves.

At the same time, Alibaba targeted its upstart challenger Meituan's strength in food delivery and local services by bundling food delivery, local commerce, mapping, and travel into a new lifestyle services division.

It's good to back yourself

Alibaba also is increasing its share repurchases from $10 billion to $15 billion. This appears to reflect a cheery confidence in its long-term prospects. Speaking of shares, Alibaba has a one-third stake in Ant, whose profit fell by 37% from the quarter before, to 13.6 billion yuan.

Want to know more about the cloud? Check out our dedicated cloud-native networks and NFV content channel here on
Light Reading.

Ant shelved its widely anticipated November IPO, and agreed to be regulated much more like a bank.

In one of the weirder twists of the Chinese tech tale, apart from one or two appearances, Jack Ma has now been missing for nine months.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The 5G Fronthaul Handbook
5G Network Deployment Handbook
Understanding 5G: A Practical Guide to Deploying and Operating 5G Networks
Testing 5G: Tools and Techniques for Successful Implementation, Maintenance and Monetization
The Big B2B2x Opportunity for CSPs – Enabling a Connected Enterprise Experience
TM Forum Report: How to lead in the open API economy
Reimagining service assurance in telecom
THE POWER OF DIFFERENTIATION: BUILDING BROADBAND FOR 2021 AND BEYOND
Data Driven Telco Strategies
Run CNFs on Virtual Machines To Optimize Your 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE