Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Chinese telcos relish their new role at core of digital economy

News Analysis
Comment (0)

In the Chinese zodiac, the rabbit is said to be clever, thoughtful and capable of diligently working its way to its goals. These may be handy traits for Chinese operators as they negotiate a period of transition in the Year of the Rabbit, but it's fair to say that it's been going swimmingly so far.

The three big telcos are being maneuvered into position as the infrastructure pillars of China's digital economy, which is at the heart of the national growth plans. The digital economy accounted for just under 40% of China's GDP in 2021 and is forecast to top 50% by 2025, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The biggest manifestation of this shift to date has been the stellar growth in the operators' cloud businesses.

All experienced more than 100% growth in their cloud businesses in the first three quarters of 2022; after two years of government bashing of the private tech sector, enterprises see that doing business with state-affiliated businesses is the safe choice.

More digital growth is on the cards as China welcomes the Year of the Rabbit. (Source: zhang kaiyv on Unsplash)
More digital growth is on the cards as China welcomes the Year of the Rabbit.
(Source: zhang kaiyv on Unsplash)

In the total cloud services market, Alibaba still has the biggest share, but China Telecom ties with Huawei for second place. In the managed cloud services market, which was worth 12.1 billion Chinese yuan (US$1.8 billion) – up 28% - in the first half of last year, the telcos took three of the top five places, according to IDC.

Too important for private sector

Last year, China Telecom was also designated as the first official national cloud provider in a joint venture with three other state-owned companies, making it the preferred provider for government projects. At a more fundamental level, Chinese economic planners have determined that data is now a factor of production, like land and labor, and as a strategic asset is far too important to be left in the hands of the private sector.

So the operators are being pressed into service to build out the national "computing power network," which also intersects with another priority project, the 'east-west' scheme. This is a plan to build a chain of big data centers in western China, taking advantage of the lower land costs and cleaner energy, and link them up with big fiber pipes to the economic centers on the eastern seaboard.

The operators have not revealed just how much the burden of being default digital infrastructure providers is costing them, but it is unlikely to be a significant increment over their existing capex budgets.

That certainly appears to be the thinking of investors. The three Chinese players are rare among contemporary telcos in enjoying a positive ride in the stock market. On the Shanghai exchange last Friday, China Telecom spiked 10% - the daily limit - China Unicom rose just under 7% and China Mobile nearly 5%. Since January 1 on the Hong Kong Exchange, meanwhile, China Telecom has jumped 16.9%, China Unicom 8.4% and China Mobile 6.5%.

The operator bosses are now selling a new vision of their companies. "You can no longer look at the telecom industry with old eyes," China Unicom chairman Liu Liehong told investors recently. "The telecom industry is on the new track of the digital economy."

For these telcos, the Year of the Rabbit means more of the same - more cloud and infrastructure and a growing role in the digital world.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Voice in a nutshell. Learn it in 5 minutes!
Transforming Singapore's future with 5G: Singtel - the first and most powerful 5G standalone network in Singapore
The recipe for 5G slicing success: Far EasTone and Ericsson's world-first 5G end-to-end multiple network slicing trial
Canada’s 5G future: How Rogers deployed Canada's first 5G standalone network
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE