Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Chinese officials won't fix security flaws in Olympic app

News Analysis Robert Clark 1/20/2022
Comment (0)

The bad news – if you were hoping to attend – is the Winter Olympics in Beijing has banned virtually all spectators.

The good news is that means you won't have to download the official Olympics app, which is said to contain multiple security holes that authorities won't fix.

The University of Toronto's Citizen Lab says personal data such as medical and passport details can be hacked, server responses can be spoofed, and encryption on audio and file transfers can be easily sidestepped.

Security issues: You're better off keeping your phone for photos rather than using the Olympics app to keep track of the events you won't be attending. (Source: Xinhua / Alamy Stock Photo)
Security issues: You're better off keeping your phone for photos rather than using the Olympics app to keep track of the events you won't be attending.
(Source: Xinhua / Alamy Stock Photo)

Athletes are required to install the My2022 app at least 14 days before they arrive in Beijing, according to official advice. They must supply vaccination status and personal details and carry out a daily health check until they leave.

The app is available from Apple and Android app stores for non-athletes to download as well.

No answers

Citizen Lab said it advised the Beijing Olympic Committee of the security flaw on December 3 but since have had no response from either the committee or the app developer.

It points out China has a "history of undermining encryption technology" in order to perform censorship and surveillance and in exploiting unencrypted communications.

"Furthermore, local Chinese governments routinely use data interception technology to sniff Wi-Fi traffic for surveillance purposes."

The IOC told DW.com it has had the app inspected by two cybersecurity teams who found no vulnerabilities.

It said the app can be configured by the user to disable access to features such as files, calendar, contacts and location. It also said the app is not compulsory – "accredited personnel" can fill out forms on the website.

But Citizens Lab Director Ron Deibert said the IOC response did not address the security holes it had reported.

He pointed out that a new version of the app had been issued on January 17 that contained the same vulnerabilities the Lab had reported six weeks earlier.

War games

The spat over the app suggests that information warfare and hi-tech rivalry will be as much a part of the games, due to start on February 4, as curling and luge.

Already the US, German, Dutch, Canadian and British Olympic teams have told their athletes to leave their phones and laptops behind and take burner devices to the games.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

No Chinese official has commented, but in a story picked up by Chinese media, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, has said his agency had information about a "massive campaign" of interference by the US and allies against the Beijing event.

"We see them trying to discredit the organizers of the Olympic Games in Beijing," Tass reported

. Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE