Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China's RCS service still a series of pilot apps

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/23/2021
Comment (0)

Reports of the birth of China's 5G messaging appear to be greatly exaggerated.

Last November the communist party newspaper the People's Daily announced that the new RCS-based service, supported by all three operators, would "go commercial by the end of the year."

The paper declared that the rich messaging service, expected to be capable of competing with OTT messaging apps, was "regarded by operators as the fastest 5G application" to develop for 5G.

They certainly got that wrong.

5G messaging is still no more than a series of pilot applications for verticals such as government, finance and e-commerce.

The three operators unveiled their plans for the new service in April 2020, issuing a white paper setting out their aspirations and announcing the support of 11 handset-makers, including Huawei and Xiaomi.

Fast forward to today, and now the People's Daily has reported that "the basic 5G messaging platform" has only just been completed.

It says one of the biggest reasons for the delay has been the difficulty in signing up traditional industries.

Many businesses "lack an understanding" of the new messaging platform, it says – yet this might also be simply a lack of interest in a new messaging channel when so many established options are available.

The party newspaper said the emerging ecosystem "is still in its infancy, and will need a period of time to explore how to serve traditional industries."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

It also cautioned that spam is likely to be a problem, just as it is in standard SMS, and would require some forward-looking solutions.

"Despite many challenges, the natural advantages of 5G messaging, being registration-free, login-free and installation-free, and [using the] real-name system, bring important opportunities for large-scale commercial use," the commentary said.

Aside from the slow crawl to the starting line, 5G messaging seems to have dropped off the radar of the operators themselves.

In contrast to their confidence of just over a year ago, the operators recently have had little to say about it. It did not rate a single mention in the interim result announcements early this month.

One straw of hope is the growth in existing messaging services, mostly from commercial customers for authentication and notification. China Mobile, the only operator to break out its numbers, reported a 12.5% growth in messaging revenue in the first half.

There is doubtless a ready market in a number of governments and government-linked organizations for the state-backed messaging service when it eventually debuts.

But it's going to be an uphill task to persuade enterprises to choose the new marketing and information platform over successful legacy channels.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE