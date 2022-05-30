Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China's PLA wants to be able to take out Starlink

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/30/2022
Comment (0)

Chinese military researchers have urged the PLA to develop the capability to take down the Starlink global satellite network.

In a paper published last month, PLA scientists say the LEO network's capabilities, including its huge global footprint, ubiquitous broadband and low latency pose a military threat to China, SCMP.com reported.

Starlink's huge scale and decentralized nature mean that the threat derives from the whole system, not individual satellites, according to the PLA paper. (Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)
Starlink's huge scale and decentralized nature mean that the threat derives from the whole system, not individual satellites, according to the PLA paper.
(Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)

"A combination of soft and hard kill methods should be adopted to make some Starlink satellites lose their functions and destroy the constellation's operating system," they wrote in a paper for the Chinese journal Modern Defence Technology.

Starlink's huge scale and decentralized nature meant that the threat derives from the whole system, not individual satellites, said the paper, whose lead author, Ren Yuanzhen, is a researcher with PLA's Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications.

The authors estimate Starlink can increase the data speeds to US drones and fighter jets by more than 100 times, and say in response China needs to develop "some low-cost, high-efficiency measures."

Starlink in Ukraine

The Starlink network, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is already playing a role in the Ukraine conflict, with reportedly more than 10,000 terminals being used by both civilians and the military (see Starlink helps Vodafone Ukraine reconnect battle-scarred towns).

The 23-inch Starlink dishes are said to be small enough to evade detection and are easy for Ukrainian soldiers to carry.

Starlink's entry into the conflict prompted an attempt by Russians to jam its signal, but, in a feat that no doubt caught the attention of Chinese researchers, SpaceX repelled it with single line of code.

Starlink has now put 2,405 satellites into orbit and is targeting as many as 42,000, delivering downlink speeds of up to 500 Mbit/s and latency as low as 20 milliseconds.

While the recent paper is the first from a PLA-linked organization to call for a counter weapon against Starlink, it is certainly not the first to discuss the potential threat from the LEOsat network.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Wang Weishi, a researcher from the Northeast Asia Research Center in the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said that while Starlink was defined as a commercial project, its involvement in the Ukraine war showed that China needs to pay it much more attention.

"The militarization of the Starlink project is likely to become a driver for the US military in future occupation of the battlefield and become a weapon for the US to dominate space," Wang wrote early this month on a government website.

US think tank CSIS says China has a "robust" space warfare arsenal, including "a growing suite of jamming and spoofing electronic warfare capabilities."

But it said that, as with the US and Russia, China's non-kinetic capabilities, "such as lasing or high-powered microwaves, remain either classified or have not been tested."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE