"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China Unicom targets sale of 150M devices in 2022

News Analysis Robert Clark 12/7/2021
Comment (0)

China Unicom has unveiled its plans for 2022, which involve selling 150 million devices and pursuing a new strategy that focuses on the digital economy.

The company revealed the plans at its annual partner conference Monday, but didn't elaborate on the device target, although it acknowledged it needed to expand relationships with partners in the development chain.

(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

The target covers handsets, smart home devices and industrial terminals, website C114 reported. Unicom said it expects to sell more smart home devices as part of the shift from traditional broadband to gigabit smart homes.

Digital transformation

Unicom and other state telcos are powerful players in the China device business, each ordering tens of millions of handsets every year, although they never disclose the total numbers shipped.

According to government figures, 248 million phones were sold in China in the first nine months of 2021. Last year 307.9 million handsets were shipped.

Unicom Chairman Liu Liehong also announced a new strategy with a tighter focus on the digital economy.

He said Unicom would "make deep and large connections with the digital world," with "big connectivity, big computing, big data, big applications and big security" at the center of its services.

It would expand its big data capabilities, with deeper integration with AI and blockchain, and accelerate business digitalization.

The telco would continue to develop "first-class 5G, gigabit broadband, enterprise and IoT networks to connect thousands of households, buildings, gardens, enterprises and factories," he said.

Liu said Unicom, the telco partner for next February's Winter Olympics, would "build a secure first line of defense in cyberspace" and be a "guardian of the new digital information infrastructure."

Outlook cloudy

The company also released the China Unicom "smart brain," its intelligent supercomputing cloud network engine, which would help forge cloud-network and computing-network integration.

Additionally, it unveiled the upgraded cloud-native China Unicom Cloud, which is now embedded with AI, blockchain and aPaaS (application-platform-as-a-service) components and capable of integrating digital intelligence into PaaS products to support billions of IoT connections.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

China Unicom and its two rivals have enjoyed a surge in demand for enterprise services in recent years.

Its industry Internet business is its fastest-growing segment with revenues up 25% in the first three quarters, accounting for 18% of Unicom service revenue.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
Why subscription media services don't have to accept churn as a fact of life By Vijay Sajja, Evergent
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE