Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x

Light Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China Telecom boffin warns of 'capacity crunch'

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/28/2020
Comment (0)

The world's fiber networks face a capacity crunch when they reach the Shannon limit and will need to transition to advanced all-optical.

That's the view of Wei Leping, currently director of China Telecom Corp's science and technology committee and a senior MIIT advisor, who has helped design and build the world's largest optical trunk networks.

Speaking at a China optical networking event this week, Wei said a decade ago a number of experts had predicted that the Shannon limit per single fiber would be reached in 2020.

But in Wei's telling, the industry avoided a capacity crisis thanks to a slowdown in demand, with global Internet traffic growth contracting from 40% to around 24%, and network performance gains.

China Telecom was also aided by the provisioning of its backbone network. From 2008 to 2018 its transmission network capacity increased 42% annually, and from 2018 to 2023 it could grow as high as 18% each year, Wei said.

Global Internet traffic is forecast to grow 3.7-fold from 2017 to 2022 at a CAGR of 30%, according to the Cisco VNI.

But Wei said he believes fiber networks will "eventually" face physical and technology limits, and this will be the biggest driver of the migration to all-optical.

He thinks existing technologies, such as WDM and TDM, are unlikely to be able to cope with long-term capacity demands, while emerging tech – like multi-core fiber and OAM – are still in the early stages of development and their economics are not clear.

Wei said China Telecom had been going "relatively fast" in building out what he calls its "all-optical backbone network 2.0."

It is the world's biggest in scale and coverage, with a total length of 220,000km, 470 ROADM nodes, 5,039 lines of 100G and total capacity of 590 Tbit/s.

But all-optical still has some important hurdles to clear, he said.

One is cost. ROADM is key to next-generation optical but it won't be expanding to the edge unless it achieves some economies of scale.

Additionally, the all-optical network must be programmable, requiring tunable settings for speed and wavelength interval and other inputs.

Optical also needs to move towards an open ecosystem, Wei said.

"Starting from the wireless access network, all areas of the network will gradually move towards openness, with interface standardization, software and hardware decoupling, and hardware white box. The all-optical transport network is no exception."

Wei also said the all-optical network needs to reduce restoration time from the current time of a few minutes to ten seconds or less, and it must learn to take advantage of AI.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE