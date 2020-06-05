Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China takes aim at foreign vendors with new security rules

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/6/2020
Comment (0)

While the US has Chinese tech firms on an ever-shortening leash, China is pushing back with some restrictions of its own.

For one, Chinese authorities are set to introduce a new layer of security checks on critical infrastructure kit.

New regulations, announced in April, don't include much detail, but they are endorsed by 12 government agencies, including Internet regulator CAC, the MIIT and the Ministry of Public Security – a sign of broad backing and intent.

The measures, due to come into effect on June 1, were foreshadowed in China's 2017 Cybersecurity Law.

In Chinese legal terms it is known as a basic law that enables further laws and regulations. Since being enacted, authorities have introduced a data privacy law, a cryptography law, and rules allowing police to enter the premises of an ISP and inspect or seize its data.

The latest regulations aren't arriving in a vacuum. Network suppliers must already undergo multiple checks, including an information security certification, network access licensing and sales licensing for specialized IT security products.

The government now requires "an operator of critical infrastructure" to carry out a national security assessment during procurement and to file a security review if it believes any risks are evident.

The rules don't specify the companies or sectors covered, but they will certainly apply to telecom operators and utilities and most likely financial services firms, mass transport providers, smart city networks and others.

The new measures will give government agencies additional tools to wield against foreign suppliers.

One clause requires that buyers consider the "reliability of supply channels, and the risk of supply disruption due to political, diplomatic, and trade factors."

An analysis published this week on the CAC website says the measures are aimed at ensuring supply chain integrity, preventing data theft and, in an echo of US concerns, the possibility of network backdoors that would lead to "information infrastructure being illegally controlled."

In a direct US reference, it also flagged possible trade controls and sales restrictions which would make it impossible to obtain necessary components.

Besides the new security check, China is working on a plan to drive global standards that might also give foreign vendors pause.

Later this year, Beijing will release a plan called "China Standards 2035." It aims to shape the next generation of global standards for key tech such as 5G, AI, cloud and IoT, reports CNBC.

In a standards-driven industry like telecom, the advantages of standards dominance are obvious, allowing companies to mold the industry toward their own technologies.

Experts note that China quite often mandates its own standards in economic agreements with developing countries, including its ambitious Belt-Road program, CNBC reports.

But foreign companies have long complained about China's use of indigenous standards to deny market access, excluding them from standards-setting bodies, and for a lack of transparency around the standards themselves.

The latest EU Chamber position paper says China is increasingly mandating domestic cryptography algorithms but refusing to issue licenses that would allow foreign firms to implement them.

The issue has caught Washington's attention. The US-China Security Commission held a virtual hearing on China's "promotion of alternative global norms and standards" on April 27.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - 1
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE