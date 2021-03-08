Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China sidelines foreign vendors in giant 5G tenders

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/3/2021
Comment (0)

Foreign vendors have again been sidelined in China's latest blockbuster 5G tender.

China Telecom and China Unicom allocated 97% of their 2.1 GHz joint tender to Huawei, ZTE and Datang Mobile, with just under 3% going to Ericsson, according to Reuters and China domestic media reports. That is despite Ericsson reportedly submitting the lowest bid, 13% below Huawei's price of 20.53 billion yuan ($3.18 billion).

Business as usual: China continues to favour home grown firms over foreign vendors. (Source: Pixabay)
Business as usual: China continues to favour home grown firms over foreign vendors.
(Source: Pixabay)

This result comes on the heels of a China Mobile tender two weeks ago in which just over 60% went to Huawei alone, with non-Chinese suppliers collecting just 5.4%. Ericsson, which won 11% in the corresponding tender last year, was the biggest loser, dropping to 1.9%.

Yet after its well-documented concerns about the Swedish government's stance on Huawei, it may well be pleased to receive any share at all. Welcome to telecom's new normal, where Huawei is excluded from many western markets and western vendors are barely a rounding error in China. Yet in reality it's not a huge distance from the old normal.

Them and us

Foreign vendors' share of China network contracts has been in decline for years; China's response to the Huawei bans has merely sped up the trend. It's no secret that governments have always given a leg-up to their national champions. China is unusual in still pretending otherwise.

Chinese officials and Huawei execs are fond of excoriating foreign governments for denying themselves and consumers access to the best technologies, prices and services by prohibiting Huawei. It's a fair point, but it's fair to note too they rarely apply the same critical thinking to their own market.

Datang Telecom, the perennially struggling third wireless vendor, can never sell a base station outside China yet regularly outperforms Nokia and Ericsson at home. Likewise, ZTE, which has enjoyed a turnaround but not from its modest international network business. China's accelerated 5G rollout helped increase network kit sales around 17% last year, adding about 10 billion yuan to its topline.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Then there's the notorious case of China's experiment with TD-SCDMA, possibly the most unpopular mobile technology of all time. It may have been a wily strategy to fund the national pursuit of global wireless leadership but it hardly benefited customers or the economy. Nomura Securities calculated the bill for the network alone at 188 billion yuan, with device and marketing costs likely taking the total well past 200 billion ($30.9 billion).

Beyond telecoms, Reuters revealed Monday that Beijing had quietly issued new procurement guidelines to state-owned entities in May, setting minimum local content requirements of up to 100% for certain products. This creates additional barriers to foreign firms and breaches the commitments China made when it joined the WTO in 2001.

The new normal just picks up from the old normal.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The 5G Fronthaul Handbook
5G Network Deployment Handbook
Understanding 5G: A Practical Guide to Deploying and Operating 5G Networks
Testing 5G: Tools and Techniques for Successful Implementation, Maintenance and Monetization
The Big B2B2x Opportunity for CSPs – Enabling a Connected Enterprise Experience
TM Forum Report: How to lead in the open API economy
Reimagining service assurance in telecom
THE POWER OF DIFFERENTIATION: BUILDING BROADBAND FOR 2021 AND BEYOND
Data Driven Telco Strategies
Run CNFs on Virtual Machines To Optimize Your 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE