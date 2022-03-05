Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China offers tech truce as recession looms

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/3/2022
Comment (0)

With COVID-19 lockdowns and weaker global demand stalling its economy, China has pulled on two levers to reboot growth.

One is an old favorite – tipping more cash into infrastructure, including networks and cloud. The other is a U-turn: Officials are promising to dial back their war against tech.

Details of the cash splash are vague. A meeting of President Xi and economic planners last week called for another round of infrastructure investment to boost domestic demand and spur "high-quality development."

Internet regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China has called a meeting with tech bosses. (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
Internet regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China has called a meeting with tech bosses.
(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

They targeted sectors such as railways, water and energy as well as the digital economy, saying it was necessary to "build a new generation of supercomputing, cloud computing, artificial intelligence platforms, broadband networks and other facilities."

The government last ramped up infrastructure investment in April 2020 in response to the first wave of COVID-19, driving state-owned operators and local governments to accelerate spending on 5G, cloud and data centers (see China's 5G answer to COVID-19? Spend, spend, spend).

While the new capital projects are expected to spark economic activity, plenty of economists caution that after years of heavy spending the country has little need for more infrastructure and instead should try once again to stimulate consumer demand.

Economists also note that the spending will be funded by raising more government debt – another change of direction after some years of trying to reduce public borrowing.

Planning to hit pause

While it is preparing to prime the pump, Beijing has also signaled it is prepared to hit pause on its 18-month-long campaign against Big Tech.

The Internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, has called a meeting with leaders of tech companies some time this week, with sources telling Wall Street Journal reporters Friday that officials acknowledge the toll the punitive campaign has had on the sector.

There's no doubting the damage inflicted on what was until recently China's economic and jobs growth engine. As reported by The New York Times, companies shed thousands of jobs, many shut down, and revenue, profits and stock prices plummeted.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Alibaba was hit with a $2.8 billion penalty, Meituan was fined $530 million, social media firm Weibo was penalized 44 times, rideshare operator Didi was banned from adding new customers and the online education sector all but disappeared overnight (see China tech clampdown now targets edutech and market abuses).

Tech stocks have all spiked on the news, with Alibaba up 16%, Tencent 17% and Meituan 16% since Friday.

There is a price for ending the war, however: Tech companies must take on the government as a 1% shareholder and allow it to take part in corporate decisions. That looks like something they will have to live with.

Whether this will repair the damage to business and consumer confidence and restore a culture of innovation and creativity, not to mention the many interrupted careers – that's another story.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
Huawei iMaster NCE-IP Launches Path Computing Element, Embarking on IP Network Automation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE