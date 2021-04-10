Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China Mobile shuts out foreign vendors from $2B 5G tender

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/4/2021
Comment (0)

China Mobile has awarded the entirety of its latest network tender to Huawei and ZTE – an unusual step even in China.

The two companies are to supply equipment and services worth around 7.5 billion yuan (US$1.16 billion) for China Mobile's converged 4G/5G core network.

The operator stipulated that only two companies could bid, according to domestic media reports.

The tender is not on the same scale as the blockbuster 38 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) 700MHz network procurement, led jointly by China Mobile and China Broadcast Network in July.

Even so, on that occasion, Huawei still snared around 60% of the total. ZTE won 31% and Nokia and Ericsson picked up 4% and 2% respectively.

In fairness, China is hardly the first country to have favored its own domestic suppliers although for many years, foreign players dominated the China market and in so doing helped forge China's domestic champions.

Now we are at the other extreme, where non-Chinese suppliers are marginalized if not excluded altogether.

Stuff of nightmares

This is the nightmare scenario that's been on the mind of Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm, who's been a vocal critic of the Huawei bans.

After missing out on some of the big recent contracts, Ericsson has just restructured its China operation.

But by turning the mobile equipment market into a virtual duopoly, China is limiting its own options. As Huawei itself has so often argued, reducing vendor competition leads to higher prices and fewer choices and limits access to the best technologies.

That seems to be evident in this latest tender. One Chinese industry website points out that Huawei and ZTE bid almost the same price, knowing they were the only ones to bid.

"Both parties have guessed that Huawei must take the most share and ZTE is second. Therefore, the two sides formed a tacit understanding and did not need to compete at low prices," the website cfyys.com.cn said in a commentary.

Come outside

Hard to believe, but by comparison the vendor market in the rest of the world looks positively vibrant.

It may be dominated by two big players, and struggling to turn open RAN into a thing, but there is genuine competition from smaller vendors like Samsung and the emerging cloud RAN players, not to mention open tenders from directly competitive operators.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

That isn't the direction China is heading in. Its two big vendors are increasingly leaning on their local market, which consists of risk-averse customers who are subject to government directives.

That's not a recipe for innovation.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximise Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE