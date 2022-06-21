Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China Mobile pays $620m for controlling stake in security firm

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/21/2022
Comment (0)

China Mobile has splashed 4.14 billion yuan ($620 million) on a controlling stake in network security firm Venustech Information Technology Group.

The operator's investment arm China Mobile Capital has acquired 23.08% of Venustech's voting stock through its purchase of 284 million shares at 14.57 yuan each.

For both companies, it is a bet on the stellar growth of China's fast-growing internet and data security markets.

Useful add-ons

In a statement to the Shenzhen exchange on Saturday, Beijing-based Venustech said the funds would be used to supplement working capital.

It said the partnership with China Mobile meant it would be able to leverage the operator's brand strength, technology capabilities and sales network. It would aid China Mobile in expanding its footprint in the data security and enterprise businesses, developing industry-leading capabilities and strengthening national security.

Venustech is growing at a rapid clip, with operating income up 42% in the last three years. In 2021, it posted earnings of 862 million yuan on revenue of 4.39 billion yuan.

Quoting MIIT figures, the company said China's network security industry would be worth more than 250 billion yuan in 2023, with a CAGR of more than 15%.

"Data security, personal information protection, industrial Internet security, IoT security, and the security needs of various smart scenarios such as transportation, energy, and medical care in smart cities will become new sectors that support the expansion and rapid growth of the network security market," it said.

Big brother

It also stressed the political dimensions of IT and network security business in China.

Information security has become a major government focus, with the passage of a succession of new laws – cyber security, data security, personal data security – in the last five years.

"The party and the country attach great importance to cyber security, which has risen to the height of national strategy," Venustech said.

"The threat situation is becoming more complex and severe," it added.

Not everyone is convinced by the deal, however. One analyst has questioned why the company's founders and co-owners, husband and wife Yan Li and Wang Jia, were so willing to cede control of a company apparently on a steep growth path.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Besides a highly liquid balance sheet, the company had 3.85 billion yuan in undistributed profits.

"With so much money, why not pay big dividends?" the analyst, writing in the Chinagjiang Times, asked.

Venustech's stock closed 2.18% higher Monday after a week's suspension ahead of the China Mobile deal.

China Mobile Capital Co Ltd, the operator's venture and asset management arm, was set up in 2016. It reported assets of 2.46 billion yuan and a net profit of 25.2 million yuan in 2021.

It has invested in 80 portfolio companies, including China's biggest handset brand Xiaomi, listed cloud player Ucloud and travel firm Travelsky.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE