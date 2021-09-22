Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China Mobile faces $15B bill for second 5G network

News Analysis Robert Clark 9/22/2021
Comment (0)

China Mobile could be on the hook for as much as $15 billion for the construction of the new national 700 MHz network.

The giant telco's partnership with newcomer China Broadcast Network (CBN) has never been thought to have been one of equals. But it has now revealed it will foot the entire bill for the construction of the greenfield 5G network.

That's a departure from the original agreement, inked in January, in which both parties agreed to jointly invest at a 1:1 ratio.

In a "supplemental agreement" announced on September 10, Hong Kong-listed China Mobile Ltd said its fully state-owned parent, China Mobile Communications Group, will "initially bear all construction costs" and own all the network assets. CBN will pay network access fees based on agreed commercial terms.

"CBN under appropriate conditions may purchase 50% of the 700MHz equipment and assets such as wireless base stations and antennas... at the then assessed market fair value," the statement added.

Rolling on

China Mobile, which already has more than 500,000 basestations on its main 2.6 Ghz network, is planning to roll out 700 MHz at a similar scale.

It aims to build 200,000 700 MHz basestations this year, an unnamed executive told China Business Daily. With CBN it jointly announced procurement contracts for approximately 480,000 base stations in July.

Based on an estimated cost of around 200,000 yuan ($30,298) per 5G basestation, the bill for China Mobile's second 5G network could be around 96 billion yuan ($14.9 billion), media industry analyst Wu Chunyong has calculated. That is in the ballpark of a single year's spending by China Mobile on 5G, based on its recent numbers.

The telco invested 50.2 billion yuan on 5G in the first half of 2021, with a forecast full-year total of 110 billion. It spent 102.5 billion yuan in 2020 and 24.0 billion yuan in 2019.

Borrowed finery

Under the January agreement, China Mobile will resell 5G capacity and supply network management and backhaul to CBN.

It will also provide commercial access to its 2G and 4G networks.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

CBN, a new national operator created out of provincial level cable TV providers, was granted 700 MHz spectrum in April 2020 as part of a plan to increase telecom competition and provide digital opportunities for the embattled cable sector.

Despite investments from Alibaba and utility giant State Grid, it is still capitalized at 101 billion yuan ($15.6 billion). By comparison, China Mobile's current market cap is $124 billion.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE