Asia

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom to support GSMA's Open Gateway

News Wire Feed

SHANGHAI – The GSMA today hosted a press conference ahead of MWC Shanghai 2023 led by the GSMA's Mats Granryd, Director General; Lara Dewar, Chief Marketing Officer and Sihan Bo Chen, Head of Greater China. Now in its 10th year, MWC Shanghai will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) 28-30 June 2023, including nearly 300 exhibitors, sponsors and partners.

The press conference is available to view on the MWC Shanghai Press Zone.

"Nothing beats MWC in person, and we are delighted to be back in Shanghai to celebrate 10 years, it's a chance to see the latest connectivity solutions unveiled by our exhibitors and sponsors. As a technology hub in China, the world’s biggest mobile market, Shanghai is the natural host city for MWC in Asia. We are hugely grateful for the continued support of Shanghai and our partners and hosts," said Mats Granryd.

At the press conference, the GSMA announced the expansion of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative with the addition of the world's largest operators – China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. The GSMA Open Gateway is a global framework of common network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) designed to provide universal access to operator networks for developers. The framework is supported by nearly 30 mobile operators globally, representing around 60% of mobile connections.

Read the full press release here.

GSMA

