Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China Mobile buoyant despite chip shortage, volatile prices

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/23/2022
Comment (0)

Largely thanks to a mixture of cost-cutting and strong demand for its "home" and "business" segments, China Mobile – the largest mobile operator in the world – posted a solid 7.7% hike in full-year net income to 116.1 billion Chinese yuan (US$18.2 billion).

A statement to shareholders, attributed to China Mobile chairman Yang Jie, understandably indulged in a bit of self-congratulation. "Our net profit grew favorably and overall business performance was remarkable," purred Yang.

Full-year net income comfortably beat a RMB 107.8 billion ($16.9 billion) estimate from a Bloomberg survey of brokerages, and there were other encouraging growth figures.

Digital transformation is now China Mobile's largest revenue growth driver. (Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo)
Digital transformation is now China Mobile's largest revenue growth driver.
(Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo)

China Mobile saw operating revenue climb 10.4% year-on-year, to RMB 848.3 billion ($133.1 billion). Of that sum, service revenue from telecoms accounted for RMB 751.4 billion ($117 billion), which was an 8% increase compared with FY20.

Growth in telecoms, pointed out China Mobile, was 4.8 percentage points higher than what was achieved during 2020.

Non-mobile growth surge

China Mobile divvies up its business into four operating segments, collectively referred to as CHBN. "C" refers to the "customer" market, including mobile; "H" is home; "B" is business; and "N" refers to new markets.

HBN, it seems, is picking up speed. It contributed 35.7% of telecoms service revenue, up 4.3 percentage points year-on-year. China Mobile said this showed a "further enhanced revenue structure," presumably since it indicates less reliance on growth from consumer mobile – a market which is becoming increasingly saturated.

The big HBN growth driver is "digital transformation." Driven by what China Mobile calls "rapid business expansion" in areas such as smart home services, DICT (data, information and communications technology), mobile cloud and digital content, digital transformation revenue increased by 26.3% year-on-year to reach RMB 159.4 billion ($25 billion).

The upshot is that digital transformation is now China Mobile's largest revenue growth driver, contributing 59.5% of the growth of telecommunications services revenue during FY21.

While operating revenue from wireless data traffic grew 2% to RMB 392.8 billion ($61.5 billion) through 2021, broadband and information services got a 27% year-on-year bounce to RMB 231.2 billion ($36.3 billion).

China Mobile is not the only beneficiary of increased demand for digital transformation and cloud-based business services in China. There were also strong FY21 growth drivers for rivals China Unicom and China Telecom. Both recently posted their FY21 results.

The 'C' word

China Mobile recorded a modest 1.4% year-on-year increase in consumer revenue to RMB 483.4 billion ($75.8 billion), reversing a "downward trajectory."

The operator's mobile customer base reached 957 million, with a net addition of 14.97 million customers. Of these, 387 million customers were for China's "5G package customers" – a net increase of 222 million.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Through customer upgrades from 4G to 5G and integrating cloud products with its 5G service, China Mobile managed to increase its mobile average monthly ARPU by 3% year-on-year to RMB 48.8 ($7.7).

Yang's statement was not one of unalloyed optimism, however. "We face uncertainties in our transformation and development," he said. "The shortage in chip supplies, fluctuations in energy and raw material prices, and other factors will all somehow affect our operations."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE