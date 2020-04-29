China Mobile awards Ericsson 5G contract

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson has been awarded a 5G contract from China Mobile for the second phase of its nationwide new radio (NR) standalone rollout.

Under the terms of this new deal, China Mobile extends its 5G RAN partnership with Ericsson to 17 provinces, with the deployment of Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, as it seeks to further roll out 5G services across the country.

In addition, Ericsson will provide 5G core network equipment in two major regions, covering five provinces. The 5G Core network will be deployed on NFVI along with Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration. As part of a previous agreement, Ericsson is also providing Cloud VoLTE, Cloud Unified Data Management (UDM) and Policy.

Ericsson and China Mobile have continuously worked together to develop, validate, and test 5G technologies and applications. This includes proactively developing products for China Mobile's 5G network deployment as well as customizing 4G/5G compatible network solutions. The extended cooperation on 5G networks is a new milestone in a long partnership that spans nearly 30 years of mobile technology in China. Ericsson become one of key partners of China Mobile in 5G network construction.

