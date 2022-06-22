Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China has more than 5K 5G private networks

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/22/2022
Comment (0)

China's full-blooded advance into 5G enterprise networking is getting some serious scale.

The three state-owned operators have built 5,325 5G private networks with a total of more than 20,000 use cases across 40 economic sectors, a Ministry of Industry and IT official disclosed in May.

With 5,300 private networks, China's industrial 5G has achieved serious scale. (Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo
With 5,300 private networks, China's industrial 5G has achieved serious scale.
(Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo

That is way beyond the rest of the world combined. As with many China 5G stats, we have only sketchy details of the business reality behind the lofty numbers.

Looking up

But the telcos certainly look to be getting plenty of traction. They don't disclose specific numbers on their enterprise 5G sales, but in their Q1 filings all three reported healthy increases in enterprise services that also include cloud and data center.

China Mobile and China Unicom enjoyed a spike of 51% and 35% respectively, while China Telecom, which has the biggest enterprise business of all, grew a more modest 13.4%.

We can observe a rise in expenses as well. China Telecom network opex rose by 13.6%, slightly more than the rise in revenue.

But so far we have just a partial answer to the industry's burning question: how to profit from building custom 5G networks across multiple verticals?

It may be that only the Chinese operators do that on the required scale, thanks to the elevated role they play in the national economy.

Leading by example

What we do have is plenty of use cases. While many are the familiar scenarios like smart ports and remote mine operations, the Chinese operators continue to break new ground.

In the latest, China Telecom says it's struck a deal to supply China Southern Airlines with 5G networking to support its maintenance program. It's a big project – a secure integrated cloud and WAN covering 20 locations across the country for China's largest airline.

China Telecom says it has now built more than 2,500 5G custom network projects.

Want to know more about private networks? Check out our dedicated private networks content channel here on Light Reading.

Rival China Mobile claims to have built out 1,000 demonstration projects that can be replicated as well as 2,300 5G private network projects.

It's targeting 18 key industries including power grids, mining, ports, and manufacturing, with the aim of forming upstream and downstream partnerships to reduce barriers,

China Unicom reports 1,500 5G industrial 5G network projects and more than 400 5G application scenarios.

Zhao Ce, deputy director of the MIIT's information and communication development department, has called on the operators to increase multi-party collaboration and build out a vibrant application ecosystem.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE