Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China handset sales fall off a cliff

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/19/2022
Comment (0)

China handset sales are plummeting and it's not clear where the bottom is.

Total smartphone shipments sank 40.5% to 21.5 million in March, with 5G shipments down 41% to 16.2 million, according to state research organization CAICT. Across the full quarter, total smartphone and 5G shipments declined 29% and 23% respectively.

It may just be a pandemic-induced bump, but it may also point to a serious softening in demand.

To get a sense of how unsettling those numbers are for the industry, Rick Tsai, CEO of Taiwan handset chip firm MediaTek, told analysts that his company was expecting Q1 5G numbers to be 30% above the 2021 level.

SMIC, China's biggest chip foundry, has declared that demand for smartphones, PCs and home appliances has crashed. (Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo)
SMIC, China's biggest chip foundry, has declared that demand for smartphones, PCs and home appliances has crashed.
(Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo)

A Morgan Stanley research note reported by Chinese media attributes the big fall-off to weaker consumer purchasing power as a result of the lockdowns, the lack of compelling 5G smartphone apps and functionality and the March launch of Apple's mid-range 5G iPhone SE, which likely depressed Android demand.

All that may be true, but the outlook is weak as well.

Taiwan research firm TrendForce last week lowered its forecast for Q2 smartphone production from 323 million to 309 million, citing the declining China market and warning that its forecast might be further revised lower.

Digitimes, another analyst firm, is predicting a 20% drop in Q2.

But the downward trend is also evident in the tepid demand for components.

Shanghai-based CINNO Research said China smartphone SoC shipments in Q1 were down 14.4% year-on-year and continue to fall on a sequential basis, with March shipments down 14.6% over February.

Demand has crashed

Ominously, SMIC, China's biggest chip foundry, has just declared that demand for smartphones, PCs and home appliances has crashed.

CEO Zhao Haijun told investors Friday that the Ukraine war and China's covid lockdowns had massively driven down demand for electronic goods, Nikkei Asia Review reported.

He said demand had "dropped like a rock," with some customers holding more than five months of inventory and no sign of an end to the downward trend.

Zhao said 200 million smartphone units "will disappear from the market" this year, the vast majority made by domestic Chinese phone brands.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

As Nikkei points out, SMIC's views are notable because it's the first big tech firm to report since the draconian Shanghai lockdowns began more than a month ago.

Zhao and the analysts agreed that the smartphone market outside China is still showing good growth.

But with consumer confidence ebbing and the lockdowns weighing on the slowing economy, a rebound in China's smartphone market looks to be some time away.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE