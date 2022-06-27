Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China chips: Growing faster but still a laggard

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/27/2022
Comment (0)

China's chip sector is growing fast, but it's still consuming far more than it produces.

A recent Bloomberg report revealed that 19 of the world's 20 fastest-growing chip firms are Chinese, and suggested that this growth had been sparked by US sanctions.

Its list includes AI chip firm Cambricon Technologies and design tool developer Primarius Technologies, who have doubled sales over the past few years. The list also includes Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics Co., which has grown 37%, and the biggest chip foundry SMIC, which boosted sales 67% in Q1.

Bloomberg reports that 19 of the world's 20 fastest-growing chip firms are Chinese, including the biggest chip foundry SMIC, which boosted sales 67% in Q1. (Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo)
Bloomberg reports that 19 of the world's 20 fastest-growing chip firms are Chinese, including the biggest chip foundry SMIC, which boosted sales 67% in Q1.
(Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo)

They are part of a healthy growth curve, with chipmakers and designers increasing total sales by 18% in 2021 to more than 1 trillion yuan (US$150 billion), according to China Semiconductor Industry Association figures.

Behind the numbers

These are impressive numbers, yet most of these are small-scale firms growing off a small base.

For example, most fall into the chip design category, but none is anywhere near the top ten list of designers, led by Qualcomm, NVIDIA and Broadcom, as ranked by research firm TrendForce.

The one Chinese company that does, Will Semiconductor, isn't one of those enjoying a growth spurt. It's a relatively small company, with sales less than a tenth of Qualcomm's, and it actually recorded a decline in Q1 revenue.

Besides the lack of scale, there's no sign that China is gaining in its biggest shortcoming, high-end manufacturing, where it remains several generations behind leaders TSMC and Samsung.

China has been the world's biggest consumer of chips since 2005, but despite its long-held ambitions and billions tipped into the domestic industry, it's been slow to catch up.

China's own chip-makers provided 16.7% of its total $186 billion demand in 2021 – just four percentage points higher than 2011.

Analyst firm IC Insights expects that China chip manufacturers will meet 21% of total demand by 2026, but that will still represent no more than 8% of global production.

Sanctions bite

Since the US began imposing bans on chip exports, there's been a torrent of cash washing into the Chinese industry. In 2021, public and private investors tipped in 388 billion yuan ($58 billion), a massive spike over the previous year, in which just 110 billion yuan was invested.

The Bloomberg story provocatively suggested that the sanctions had helped to "supercharge" China's chip industry. But it would be more accurate to say it has overheated the sector.

China's chip fever resulted in the founding of some 600 chip startups last year – but most of those are going to struggle, not because of the market or their technology but because they won't have the skills.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

An industry report last year said a severe talent crunch is on the way, predicting a shortage of more than 200,000 IC professionals by 2023. That doesn't include skilled industrial workers or those in upstream fields such as materials and equipment; the shortfall could be tens of thousands more.

Another report says only about 14% of the graduates in chip-related fields take up careers in the sector. Many, if not most of those who do, will plump for higher salaries at foreign firms.

China's chip industry is making some significant gains but in most key areas, it's still a laggard.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE