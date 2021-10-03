Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China-backed incomer Dito starts service in Philippines

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 3/10/2021
Comment (0)

China-backed Dito Telecommunity has finally started services, making it the long-awaited third network provider in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte has fervently wanted to give the country's two-player telecoms industry a shake-up.

The combination of Smart and Globe has been called one of the world's most durable duopolies. Duterte, known as a populist, threatened the country's telecoms sector with privatizations in his last state of the union address.

Then there were three: Filipino operators Smart and Globe now have a new, China-backed, sister to contend with. (Source: Fiona Graham / WorldRemit on Flickr CC2.0)
Then there were three: Filipino operators Smart and Globe now have a new, China-backed, sister to contend with.
(Source: Fiona Graham / WorldRemit on Flickr CC2.0)

And just to subtly underscore the point, Dito launched its mobile services first in Cebu and Davao – the president's home region.

Duterte, soon after coming into power in 2016, announced the country's "separation" from the US, and closer ties with China.

As a benefit of setting aside disputes over territory in the South China Sea, he promised billions in infrastructure investments, which haven't quite materialized.

But the Philippines public continue to trust the US and Australia more than China, according to surveys which show China becoming less popular.

So the news came, maybe not coincidentally, as pressure was building within Duterte's government to look again at the costs and benefits of Manila's tilt to Beijing.

Ready player three

Telecoms in the Philippines has been a game of two for 30 years, after President Fidel Ramos liberalized the country's telecoms industry.

Smart targets monied millennials; Globe, those on tighter budgets.

Smart, which is owned by PLDT (formerly the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company) was fast off the blocks in 1991.

Cash from Hong Kong investors First Pacific helped it build its network speedily and, more important, subsidize handsets.

It became a very early player in mobile money in 2001, when it launched SMART Money together with Banco de Oro, the Philippines' largest bank by assets.

Globe launched its digital cellular services in 1994, in its new incarnation as Globe Telecom.

This was a joint venture between SingTel and Ayala Corporation (the country's biggest business, which bought Globe Wireless). SingTel now owns 47% of the joint venture.

But its roots go right the way back to 1935, when the US Congress gave Globe Wireless a franchise to operate wireless services in the then-American colony.

Dito did not exactly understate its ambitions for the Philippines: "as a partner in nation building, we send the message to the people of the Philippines wherever they may be that Dito is more than just a telco," says Dito's Chairman and CEO Dennis Uy.

The telco's rollout in the capital area may happen "in a few weeks", said Dito's chief administrative officer, Adel Tamano.

Dito aims to be better than the existing telcos, not just linger as the country's number three, says Tamano.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

It doesn't bear the cost of legacy technologies, so will be cheaper, he adds.

Dito is a consortium, owned by China's state-owned China Telecommunications Corporation (the parent of China Telecom), along with Dennis Uy's Udenna Corporation.

The incumbents welcome the new competitor to the fight, sort of.

"What I can really tell you is as far as we have information in the areas Dito is launching, they cannot get even close on the coverage we have already," says Joachim Horn, Smart's next-generation technology solutions advisor.

Dito has built 1,900 cell sites so far. Each of the incumbents has over 16,000 cell sites, notes Horn.

But Dito, and Duterte, both sense dissatisfaction with how the duopoly has served the Philippines so far.

This week, after the most recent period of remote learning, only 39% of Filipino families with family members participating in distance learning said they have a "strong" Internet connection – not so far ahead of the 31% who said their connection was "weak".

Hindering it just for the moment, though, is mobile number portability.

Dito is fixing a few things on that front, but maybe it will be in place by July, says Tamano.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 11, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 2
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE