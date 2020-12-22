Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China 5G crosses 200M mark as operators prep for SA

News Analysis Robert Clark 12/22/2020
Comment (0)

China has cruised past the 200 million mark in official 5G subscribers, with China Mobile adding nearly 19 million last month.

According to filings, China Mobile and China Telecom tallied 147.4 million and 74.9 million "5G package subscribers" respectively at November 30.

"Package subscribers" is a unique category that includes those that have migrated to 5G but are still using 4G phones, overstating the actual 5G user numbers.

China Mobile is racking up 5G subs at quite a clip, with 18.6 million adds last month and 15.2 million in October. China Telecom added more than 7 million every month since August.

Some energetic price-cutting has helped. At launch time in November 2019 the lowest package price was 128 yuan ($19.57). Now many plans are being sold at 100 yuan ($15.29) or less.

But while low, it is still a step up from 4G. China Mobile's mobile ARPU last year was just 49 yuan.

Timing is everything

The 5G growth spurt couldn't have come at a better time for the China telcos. The market has hit the wall in terms of topline subscriber growth.

The third telco, China Unicom, has suffered a net loss of 11.4 million subs for the year to date. It had 307.1 million mobile customers at November 30, down 1.9 million on the previous month.

China Mobile also is down for the year, losing 2.6 million customers, while only China Telecom has had a net gain – at just 670,000, it's no more than a rounding error.

Multiple factors are at play here, like market saturation and the end of China's demographic dividend.

The introduction of mobile number portability a year ago has probably also help China Telecom bleed customers from Mobile and Unicom.

Additionally, it may a consequence of the coronavirus lockdowns, leading to people traveling less and therefore needing fewer SIM cards as they roam into other provinces.

In good standing

Meanwhile, the three operators are marching towards 5G standalone. For once Unicom and Telecom are the frontrunners.

China Telecom says its 5G standalone network is commercially available in more than 300 cities, according to Sohu.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Miao Shouye, the head of Unicom's 5G co-construction project with China Telecom, says Unicom launched the world's first commercial slicing service in Beijing and Guangdong in November.

He told a conference earlier this month it will be commercially available nationwide next year, C114 reported.

China Mobile hasn't given a timetable for standalone deployment or services, although executives have promised they are building a "premium" SA network.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The top five ways to secure a remote workforce By Joe Gleinser
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE