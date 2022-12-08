Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

CEO Penn bows out as Telstra clears last NBN hurdle

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/12/2022
Comment (0)

Telstra CEO Andy Penn has bowed out on a buoyant note, with the company clearing its last big NBN hurdle and raising its dividend for the first time in seven years.

In its underlying numbers, which exclude the impact of the NBN, the Australian telco reported 8.4% higher EBITDA, a 14% rise in EPS and a 6% spike in free cashflow.

Penn said the higher dividend, the first since he took over in 2015, confirmed the board had confidence in the company's future earnings growth.

Telstra CEO Andy Penn will be replaced by CFO Vicki Brady, starting September 1, 2022. (Source: Telstra)
Telstra CEO Andy Penn will be replaced by CFO Vicki Brady, starting September 1, 2022.
(Source: Telstra)

He attributed the improvement to the four-year T22 transformation program that has slashed the number of consumer products from 1800 to 20, made nearly three-quarters of customer interactions digital, and shaken out A$2.7 billion (US$1.9 billion) in costs.

"While we are by no means immune, the transformational changes we made through T22 have prepared us well to manage through the uncertainty – we are a much simpler, more agile, more efficient, leaner, more customer-focused and more digitally-enabled business," Penn told a press and analysts' briefing.

'Difficult pill to swallow'

He said the transition to the NBN had been a "very large and difficult pill to swallow," but the company had now absorbed the "overwhelming majority" of the impact.

Mostly this has meant managing the transfer of broadband retail customers to the national broadband scheme as it rolled out around the country.

In the past year this had amounted to a loss of A$700 million ($499 million) in NBN revenue and another A$300 million ($213.8 million) in NBN commercial works, Penn said.

He said this year Telstra had taken out another A$454 million in underlying costs and cut total opex expenses by A$906 million ($645.9 million) or 5.8%.

In the telco's reported numbers, which came within analysts' forecasts, revenue was 4.7% lower at A$22.0 billion ($15.6 billion) and earnings declined 4.6% to A$1.9 billion ($1.35 billion).

Penn said the biggest contribution came from the mobile business, which improved EBITDA by A$700 million ($499 million), or 21%, while mobile service revenue grew 6% and postpaid ARPU increased 2.9%.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

CFO Vicki Brady, who will replace Penn in the top job from September 1, described it as the "monetization of Telstra's 5G leadership" (see Penn to step down as Telstra chief).

Other growth centers were the enterprise services business grew revenue by 4.6% and EBITDA 93%, and the international unit, which boosted EBITDA by 15%.

But legacy businesses continued to struggle, with enterprise data sales off by 13% and fixed-line consumer revenue down 5%.

Brady said Telstra's just-completed acquisition, South Pacific operator Digicel Pacific, would likely contribute A$300 million ($213.8 million) annually to EBITDA.

Telstra paid $1.6 billion for the business, with 80% of the funds contributed by the Australian government (see Telstra nabs Digicel as Pacific Cold War rolls on).

Digicel has 2.8 million subs and posted $466 million in full-year revenues last year.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE