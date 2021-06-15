Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Cautious start to 5G in spectrum-starved Indonesia

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/15/2021
Comment (0)

Led by Telkomsel, Indonesian operators have begun rolling out limited 5G deployments in the face of a severe spectrum shortage.

The market leader launched 5G in a handful of mostly upmarket locations in Jakarta on May 27, utilizing a just-released 20MHz allocation of 2.3GHz spectrum.

It is offering both mobile and home Internet services over its NSA network, with prices as low as $9 per month. It has since expanded to three more cities.

Speed it up: Indonesia is finally rolling out 5G - but thanks to a lack of spectrum, painfully slowly. (Source: Ali Yahya on Unsplash)
Speed it up: Indonesia is finally rolling out 5G - but thanks to a lack of spectrum, painfully slowly.
(Source: Ali Yahya on Unsplash)

Indosat Ooredoo is reportedly soon to join this subdued party. The Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) is ready to approve its 5G application. However, the lack of spectrum means the number two operator will be forced to deploy in the 1800MHz band.

Among other telcos, Smartfren said it is applying for a 5G license while Axiata XL sought a license but has set aside $490 million for 4G and 5G capex this year.

Lacking bandwidth

This cautious foray into the new technology merely highlights the limited role 5G will play in the world's fourth most populous country for the next couple of years.

The lack of spectrum is the main reason, although the tight market competition and the need to further sweat the 4G assets are also major factors.

Setyanto Hantoro, Telkomsel's president director, acknowledged the telco's limited ambitions.

"The ecosystem and capital expenditure that we have to invest is massive," Jakarta Globe reported him saying.

"So, of course, we can't roll it to all places in Indonesia simultaneously. Also, if we do it, maybe there are still not many benefits for the community so that the economic aspect cannot be achieved."

Communications Minister Johnny G Plate said in 2020 the country needed at least 2042MHz for 4G and 5G by 2024. Currently it has allocated just less than 800MHz.

First among equals

Crispian Wong, senior manager Asia & US at Access Partnership, said Telkomsel's limited rollout is intended to establish first-mover credentials and verify market response.

"The various issues to be cleared – 5G spectrum availability and the allocation process – to support 5G rollout in Indonesia are well known," he told Light Reading.

"This will take a while, especially on the band selection, and Indonesia does rely a fair bit on C-band satellites operating in the 3.5GHz range. The market reaction to this 5G launch will also be a helpful litmus test on the receptiveness."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Ratings firm Fitch Ratings said it believed the lack of key 700MHz and 3.5GHz spectrum would delay the full 5G commercial launch by two years.

But it noted that price competition in the over-supplied market had begun to ease following Telkomsel's tariff hike in March.

The possibility of a merger between Indosat and Hutchison was a sign of market rationalization itself ahead of 5G.

"The ongoing Indosat-Hutch merger discussions highlight the telcos' pursuit of scale in Indonesia's overcrowded telecom sector. It will be challenging for smaller telcos to absorb 5G investment costs without an immediate return on investment."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 24, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
DoD's 5G bet is already paying dividends By Mari Silbey, US Ignite
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE