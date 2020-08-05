Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Building Huawei alternatives will take time, collaboration and cash

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/8/2020
Comment (0)

What killed off the western communications vendors?

According to one observer, they fell to excessive pursuit of short-term profit and neglect of long-term investments; ill-considered acquisitions of non-core businesses; and the sell-off of key assets to try to reverse the decline.

That view is from Wang Jianzhou, a retired Chinese official and telecom exec who spent nine years as the head of both China Unicom and then China Mobile in the 2000s. Few people had a closer view of the decline and fall of Lucent, Alcatel, Nortel, Motorola and Siemens.

In a recent guest lecture at the Tsinghua University School of Finance, Wang said he had dealt with all of those CEOs.

"They wanted to innovate, and they knew how to innovate," he said. But they were dominated by investors and their expectations of continually rising stocks. "In the end, they weren't beaten by competitors ... they were beaten by Wall Street."

Wang's isn't the only view on this topic but, with the US rushing to create alternatives to Huawei, it's important to take on different perspectives about how we got here.

Apart from understanding what the hell happened to the vendors, we also need to ask about the rise of Huawei.

The Chinese firm has had the benefit of generous government officials and banks. But you don't become a $120 billion business on largesse alone. If you could, China would have dozens of Huaweis.

Which should remind us that Huawei is a rare China success. Beijing's efforts to create global champions in every industry have largely failed.

The biggest factor in Huawei's success is probably the competitive domestic market. Without being forced to battle global players in its early years, it might still be selling imported PBXs.

(There's an obvious contrast here with China's heavily protected telecom services sector, where competition is so weak government officials ride shotgun on the operators to ensure better prices and services.)

The other lesson is that some things are too important to be left purely to the market.

Of course in China the commanding heights of the economy are state-driven. Little that is important is left to the market.

In the US, in the wake of the telecom crash in the early 2000s, neither government nor the tech sector paid any attention to comms infrastructure for years. Then in a few whiplash-inducing weeks 5G suddenly became a national security imperative.

It makes sense to see 5G and fiber networks as critical to economic and national security – the wonder is how they got overlooked for so long.

It’s heartening to see the US going past the idea of building a national champion and pursuing different ideas.

But creating Huawei alternatives will take time and will involve a lot of work – in particular collaborative work.

Forging a new disruptive architecture is a fine idea, but not if it cuts across other initiatives for the benefit of the US (see US sets up new open RAN group amid telecom slugfest with China).

Likewise, those countries that want standards that aren't dominated by Huawei and China Mobile will need to cooperate in a sustained way in 3GPP and other standards forums.

They will also have to stump up some serious cash to counter China's big lines of export credit.

All of these require leadership, alliances and vision. This is really just a beginning.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE