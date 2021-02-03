Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Broadband's new normal as Aus, NZ navigate the pandemic

News Analysis Robert Clark 3/2/2021
Comment (0)

Broadband operators can expect higher upstream traffic post-COVID, even as downstream returns to previous levels.

That's one of the lessons from Australia and New Zealand, where the pandemic is mostly contained and lockdowns have been lifted.

Look up: If Australia and New Zealand are anything to go by broadband operators can expect upstream to stay up post-pandemic. (Source: Kate Trifo on Unsplash)
Look up: If Australia and New Zealand are anything to go by broadband operators can expect upstream to stay up post-pandemic.
(Source: Kate Trifo on Unsplash)

Ray Owen, CTO of NBN Co., said while downstream traffic was returning "to where we expected it to be," upstream data volumes were still significantly higher.

There was a "residual in the upstream which will remain for quite some time as people are still working from home... there's been a structural change there."

Back to work

People are going back to offices, "but it's a bit of a slow going back," Owen told the Light Reading Next-Gen Broadband APAC event held Tuesday.

He said shortly after the lockdown began last April, upstream traffic had spiked 35% during peak hour and nearly doubled during day time off-peak hours. Downstream traffic had risen 16% during busy hours and up to 64% during the day.

"Typically you're looking at 28% year on year," Owen said. "That you can cope with, but when you have around 40% within the space of days that's huge."

He said the company had been helped by being able to witness the changed traffic patterns in European countries such as the UK and Italy that had gone into lockdown earlier.

He believed the most important part of the response in Australia to the change in traffic patterns was the industry collaboration, including the big video providers like Amazon and Netflix, software and gaming companies and the government.

That's entertaining

Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager for New Zealand's Chorus, said its experience had been almost identical.

But he pointed out that while people were working from home, the biggest increase in bandwidth demand came from entertainment – streaming video, social media and gaming.

Around 80% of all traffic was entertainment, he said. "I think that actually has been and will continue to be the no 1 driver of bandwidth from a residential perspective."

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on
Light Reading.

"The surge that saw from COVID last year was effectively a one-off, but over the long view [we see] ... lots of growth because of entertainment."

Joshua Eum, APAC CTO for CommScope, said NCTA data showed similar numbers to the NBN, with downstream peak up 30% and upstream peak usage almost 50% higher.

"From a downstream perspective that's roughly in line with year-on-year growth, but upstream is definitely a reflection of videoconferencing and work-from-home patterns," he said.

"People's productivity can remain relatively high from people working remotely, so once the pandemic subsides there will still be a remnant of workers remote working."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE