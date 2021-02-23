Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital Conference
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN Ecosystem
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Big vendors talk 5G enterprise as MWC returns

News Analysis Robert Clark 2/23/2021
Comment (0)

The world's biggest vendors had enterprise on their mind as Mobile World Congress returned Tuesday after a year's hiatus.

A slimmed-down version of the flagship industry event, suspended because of COVID-19 in 2020, is underway in Shanghai this week. In separate presentations, the chiefs of Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei agreed on a couple of things: the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and 5G is a game-changer for business.

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said the Finnish company believed enterprise private network spending on 5G "will outpace that of traditional public 5G in the next decade." A company survey of IT decision-makers found that 45% said they had brought forward their digital transformation programs as a result of COVID-19. "There is a huge appetite for change and improvement," he said. Ericsson chief Börje Ekholm said enterprise applications would capture most of the value in 5G, just as consumer apps had done in 4G.

"With 4G we saw five to ten times the value created in the applications to run on the top of the network compared to the network investments itself. We believe a similar dynamic will play out in 5G." The early adopters of 5G would lead the race to develop the enterprise apps of the future, he said. "5G will allow enterprises to fully digitalize, using wireless technology as the primary access technology." Nokia and Huawei also rolled out a string of use cases with some impressive numbers.

Lundmark cited three verticals:

  • Factories that had deployed smart video sensors had recorded a 30% fall in breakdowns and production line defects;
  • Logistics firms had halved the cost of machine monitoring through use of AR;
  • Remote-controlled cranes had doubled port productivity and reduced staff injuries by 100%.

“We knew from an early stage that the results would be good but we didn't quite know how good, said Lundmark. These initial applications had baredly scratched the surface, he said. Ken Hu, Huawei's current rotating chairman, said the company had deployed 5G on its own factory floor, generating a threefold improvement in efficiency that allowed it to cut staff numbers by 80%.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

It was also using AI quality checks for handsets, cutting inspection time from two or three hours to eight seconds.

In another example, he said patients in rural China could take advantage of 5G to undergo a remote ultrasound with specialists hundreds of miles away, completing the consultation in 20 minutes. He said Huawei had worked on more than 1,000 5G projects with China operators in the last few years. Lundmark said 5G was a game-changer because it enabled customizable wireless networks with carrier-grade reliability.

"The future is big-small tech – a future in which all industries, all businesses, all communities have access to connectivity that is unique to them."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE