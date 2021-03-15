Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Biden tightens up Huawei restrictions as Quad summit rolls on

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 3/15/2021
Comment (0)

President Joe Biden's administration has added to its hard line on the Shenzhen tech company by tightening up restrictions on suppliers who sell components like semiconductors, antennas and batteries for Huawei's 5G equipment.

Walk it through: Biden may be dismantling a lot of the past four years, but he's still keeping Chinese tech at arm's length. (Source: The White House)
Walk it through: Biden may be dismantling a lot of the past four years, but he's still keeping Chinese tech at arm's length.
(Source: The White House)

And the measures, which come into force this week, go further than the confusing rules which followed the Trump administration's decision to require firms to seek government licenses to sell US intellectual property to Huawei.

Entity List

Trump in May 2019 added Huawei to the Entity List, a trade blacklist run by the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

This meant companies needed a license to export, reexport or transfer technology included in the Commerce Department's Export Administration Regulations, "under a presumption of denial," says the Commerce Department.

This sounds draconian, but the Trump administration's application of the rules was in reality a hodgepodge.

Some companies found themselves under tight restrictions, while others were pretty much able to carry on shipping components to Huawei which the company then could have used in its 5G equipment.

So in some respects it's a tidying up of a late Trump administration tale of policy inconsistency.

But as far as rolling back the Entity List, not a chance.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says she will be using the list "to its full effect".

It's probably not quite the result Huawei hoped for when last month it called for opening talks between it and the Biden administration "separately" from Beijing.

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, is, meanwhile, under house arrest in Vancouver, in the final rounds of a court battle as she fights extradition to the US on fraud charges.

Quad squad

The news came as Biden threw open the White House doors to meet leaders from Japan, India and Australia – all democracies located in Asia, with whom he has said he will work to counter Beijing.

Though it was founded in 2007, it was the first ever meeting of all four leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad.

The informal strategic group was placed on ice for a decade in 2008 when Prime Minister Kevin Rudd withdrew Australia.

India, also, has put new limits on Huawei.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea use Huawei equipment, but India is drawing close to banning mobile carriers from using Huawei gear.

India's new procurement rules are due to come into force in June.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

Partly Delhi wants Indian manufacturers to produce more telecoms equipment, but partly it is mindful of security worries from China after strained relations between the two countries over their shared border.

Huawei will likely feature on a "no procurement" blacklist restricting carriers' purchases after June 15. ZTE may feature on the list, too.

Some observers, like analyst Ma Jihua, think the Quad capitals may be considering turning Huawei into a bargaining chip with Beijing.

And also, a more multilateral approach to China – as opposed to Trump's – means US allies would bear and share costs of containing China's robust tech group, adds Ma.

Some Chinese commentators, like Gao Lingyun from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, have questioned whether the Quad is capable of presenting a cohesive front against Beijing, like NATO did during the Cold War against the Soviet Union.

The Quad has "neither a standing body, nor a secretariat", Gao tells China's party-linked Global Times.

Meanwhile in Myanmar...

Meanwhile, authorities in Myanmar, where a military junta seized power in a coup in February, have deployed 335 Huawei surveillance cameras, with AI technology to scan faces and vehicle license places.

More are soon to be rolled out in Mandalay and Yangon. Human Rights Watch has called for Huawei to stop supplying the technology.

So if Washington and its allies do succeed in cutting their countries' ties with Huawei, there are other, less savory customers waiting.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE