Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Axiata, Telenor to merge Malaysian operations

News Analysis Robert Clark 4/8/2021
Comment (0)

Axiata and Telenor are close to agreeing a merger of their Malaysian operations, the two companies have announced.

The combination of Axiata subsidiary Celcom and Telenor's Digi would create Malaysia's largest mobile operator, with proforma revenue of about RM12.4 billion (US$3.0 billion), EBITDA of RM5.7 billion ($1.37 billion) and an estimated 19 million customers.

Axiata said in a statement the two firms were in "advanced discussions" over the merger. Axiata's trading on the Malaysia Bursa was suspended ahead of the announcement.

The deal revisits the attempted $13 billion merger between Axiata and Telenor's Asian operations in 2019, abandoned because of Indonesian opposition and Malaysian sensitivities over ceding control to the Norwegian firm.

Coming together

The new entity is structured to grant more than 51% ownership to Axiata and its Malaysian institutional shareholders, as well as the right to nominate the initial chairman and CEO, Axiata said.

The two companies will each own 33.1% of the merged company, to be known as Celcom Digi Berhad, which will continue to be listed on the local exchange.

Axiata said the combined scale, competencies, finance and experience of the two operators would "generate significant synergistic value" and a more resilient telco.

The new operator would be well-positioned to take advantage of the surge in digital services, while better managing the challenges of a highly competitive environment, Axiata said.

Axiata group CEO Datuk Izzaddin Idris told a briefing Thursday afternoon that Telenor and Axiata had no further plans to merge their regional businesses, Edge Markets reported.

He said the deal was primarily focused on consolidating and future-proofing the businesses in Malaysia.

Earlier, Idris said the industry faced long-term structural challenges of slower growth and higher operating costs.

"Digital aspirations and the ever-increasing demand for connectivity call for significant investments," he said.

"In order to stay ahead of the curve, we must strengthen the foundation to offer continuous high-quality broadband, improve 4G connectivity and subsequently, support the acceleration of 5G rollout."

Government intervention

The merger follows the launch of the government's MyDigital program in February, which anticipates around RM50 billion ($12 billion) investment in next-gen broadband, cloud and 5G in the next decade.

It also comes as the government is fast-tracking its 5G plan, with launch expected as early as the end of 2021.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

"The new entity will have the size and financial capabilities to support Malaysia's digital aspirations and lead industry development in a connected society," said Jørgen C Arentz Rostrup, head of Telenor Asia and vice-chairman of the new company.

In Telenor's 2020 filing, Digi reported full-year EBITDA of RM2.9 billion ($700 million), 10.4 million subs and Q4 ARPU of RM41.6 ($10.05).

Celcom last year recorded RM6.2 billion ($1.45 billion) in revenue and RM2.58 billion ($623 million) in EBITDA, Axiata said.

The companies said they aimed to finalize the deal within the second quarter of 2021.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is Wi-Fi 6 enough? The need for intelligent management By Bill McFarland, CTO, Plume
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE