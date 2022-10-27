Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Axiata slashes costs to forge path to platform player

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/27/2022
Comment (0)

Malaysian-based Axiata has halved its network costs in the last two years. And, as impressive as that sounds, the carrier is remaining focused on bringing costs down as it is still struggling to keep pace with falling ARPU.

But the bigger picture is the low unit cost, the starting point for the company's evolution to a digital platform provider.

That was the message from Thomas Hundt, chief strategy and technology officer, as he set out Axiata's digital road map at the Huawei mobile broadband event in Bangkok this week.

Axiata is one of the largest operator groups in Asia, with 163 million customers in 11 countries including Malaysia and Indonesia.

Axiata halves unit cost and revamps IT system as it evolves to becoming a platform play. (Source: mkjr_ on Unsplash)
Axiata halves unit cost and revamps IT system as it evolves to becoming a platform play.
(Source: mkjr_ on Unsplash)

Hundt said Axiata's problem, and the industry's problem, is the ever-growing "data hunger" of mobile users.

Two years ago, senior executives had set an ambitious target – reduce the unit production cost to 10 cents per gigabyte. "Because we can't afford any higher," Hundt said.

The initial cost was 35 cents in 2020. Last year, it was 25 cents and this year the company has hit the 18-cent mark.

The improvements that have helped squeeze out cost include improved spectrum efficiency, 3G shutdowns, virtualization, distributed network architecture, lean and autonomous operations, open networks, procurement harmonization and green energy programs.

Capex tsunami

"Literally every year [has been] a significant decline, which is fantastic, but at the same time the yields are declining as well. ARPU is flat, but traffic is going through the roof.

"That's something we will have to address further through structural transformation," Hundt said.

But in addition to the falling margins, Axiata also has to deal with a "very, very challenging capex tsunami."

The company came to realize not only was there no long-term future for just connectivity, but that the assets created by this heavy investment "are eventually utilized better if we share and collaborate with the industry and partners."

The result is it aspires to become a platform company but that also means acquiring tech company capabilities. To do that, it has restructured its old IT system into a standardized digital stack and has developed an open source platform that supports microservices and open APIs.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

"It is enabling exactly the platform play that we believe goes towards this model," said Hundt.

He says Axiata is now evolving from a traditional CSP towards being both a platform play and a digital CSP.

"We believe that this low-cost bit factory and the IT transformation that we have gone through is enabling us to make those steps."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Yang Chaobin Launches All-Band 5G Solution Series By Huawei
Huawei's David Wang: Stride to 5.5G, the foundation of the future By Huawei
Huawei: Network Resources Need to Be Maximized for 5G Commercial Success By Huawei
5G Leads the Stride By Huawei
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE