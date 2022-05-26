Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Australian regulator rejects NBN price revamp

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/26/2022
Comment (0)

The future of Australia's A$51 billion (US$35.9 billion) NBN is set to be thrashed out yet again after the regulator rejected the wholesaler's new price arrangements.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has called for an industry consultation after declining to approve NBN Co's proposed long-term framework for pricing and retail access.

The biggest operator, Telstra, has warned that the proposed new rules would lock in price increases and fail to address the need for better levels of customer service.

The ACCC declined to approve NBN Co's proposed long-term framework for pricing and retail access. (Source: STRINGER Image/Alamy Stock Photo)
The ACCC declined to approve NBN Co's proposed long-term framework for pricing and retail access.
(Source: STRINGER Image/Alamy Stock Photo)

"NBN's wholesale prices are already the highest in the world among comparable countries and they'll get worse with the proposed price increases," a Telstra spokesperson said.

Flat-rate pricing

In its revamp, NBN Co has proposed flat-rate pricing for higher speed services, removing the hugely unpopular volume-based connectivity virtual circuit (CVC) regarded by retail ISPs as unsustainable (see NBN Co has nowhere to go on pricing).

But for 100Mbps and below, it will continue to rely on the CVC, with an excess fee of A$8 ($5.63) per Mbps.

In response, the ACCC has warned that the retention of CVC charging would likely result in continually rising costs for retail ISPs.

The cost of the 50 Mbps bundle would likely "equal those of the 100 Mbps product within only a few years and similarly for the 25 Mbps product," it said in a paper issued Monday.

"It could also expose retailers and customers to cost increases due to demand shocks, such as those observed during COVID-19 lockdowns. The cost escalation could occur because the CVC allowances for the bundles appear to be designed not to grow as fast as peak data demand."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The ACCC said the A$8 excess fee was above the cost of providing the additional capacity. It calculated that the NBN Co allowance for annual growth in CVC demand was around half of the 13% growth that it had forecast.

It said NBN Co had not committed to increasing service standards or network performance but "has however proposed a rule that would permit it to increase its maximum allowable prices."

With a new government elected during the weekend, the process is likely to attract the intervention of the new minister, Michelle Rowland, as well.

The Telstra spokesperson said the operator would welcome the government stepping in to bring a "focus on encouraging take up through affordability and innovation rather than historic cost recovery."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE