Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Australian govt. ready to tip $1B into Digicel Pacific to head off China

News Analysis Robert Clark 7/19/2021
Comment (0)

Another front has opened up in the Pacific telecom cold war, with the Australian government committing to fund Telstra's acquisition of debt-laden Digicel Pacific.

Telstra has confirmed it is in talks with local management of the Digicel Group, a Jamaica-headquartered firm that runs around 30 small telcos in the Caribbean, Central America and the south Pacific. The operator said in a statement Monday that the Australian government had promised to provide most of the funds should a deal be agreed.

Deep sea frontier: Australia and the US are both working to keep the Chinese out of the subsea cable business. (Source: US Navy Official Page on Flickr, CC2.0)
Deep sea frontier: Australia and the US are both working to keep the Chinese out of the subsea cable business.
(Source: US Navy Official Page on Flickr, CC2.0)

"The discussions are incomplete and there is no certainty that a transaction will proceed," it added. Australian taxpayers would be on the hook for as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) of the estimated A$2 billion value of the company, the Sydney Morning Herald reported Monday.

Ties that bind

Digicel Pacific is the largest Pacific cellular operator, with units in Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu and Tahiti. Its parent company, founded by Irish businessman Denis O'Brien in 2001, had accumulated $7.4 billion in debt by early 2020. The privately held firm filed for bankruptcy reorganization in May 2021. Court documents showed it posted an operating profit of $479 million on $2.3 billion in revenue for the year ended March 2020.

Telstra has asked O'Brien to remain on the board of the company and to underwrite the revenue forecasts for three years as part of the A$2 billion bid – terms O'Brien has not yet accepted, according to the SMH. In its statement Telstra described Digicel Pacific as "a commercially attractive asset" that had generated "EBITDA of $235 million in calendar 2020 with a strong margin." But more relevant to this politically driven transaction is its description of the group as "critical to telecommunications in the region."

Walled garden

The Australian Financial Review first reported Canberra concerns about Digicel Pacific falling into the hands of a Chinese player in January this year. Specifically, it said Digicel execs had told private equity firms that they had received unsolicited bids from unnamed Chinese interests.

Since then, the official story as leaked to the media has changed. Authorities are not concerned about any actual Chinese bids - but they are determined to head off Chinese entry into Pacific islands telecoms. The US and Australian governments have made a series of moves in recent years to exclude China interests from Pacific cable infrastructure.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

Washington has refused to license multiple trans-Pacific cables scheduled to land in Hong Kong. Recently it has joined with Australia, the US and Japan in financing a 2,000km cable linking Micronesia, Kiribati and Nauru.

Three years ago Australia stepped in to fund the 4,000km Coral Sea cable in order to sideline Huawei. Now the scope of the containment effort has reached the services side of the business. But bailing out stricken private companies with taxpayer's cash to ward off the China specter brings some obvious risk.

As the AFR reported: "Some observers believe Mr O'Brien, a canny global businessman, has an incentive to exaggerate China's interest to maximize competitive bidding tension and to increase the price of the assets."

You can say that again. This won't be the last time.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3E-Architecture Helps Operators Towards a Value-Centric 5G Evolution By ZTE
AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE