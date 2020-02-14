Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Events
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Australian court clears way for $10B Vodafone-TPG merger

News Analysis Robert Clark 2/14/2020
Comment (0)

The Australian Federal Court has given the go-ahead for the A$15 billion ($10.1 billion) merger between Vodafone and TPG, overturning a ruling by the competition regulator.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) blocked the merger last May, arguing it would limit competition in both mobile and broadband.

The judge's ruling has some obvious parallels with the US court decision earlier this week that also rejected claims of reduced competition and approved the Sprint-T-Mobile merger, similarly creating a beefed-up third mobile competitor. (See IT'S OVER: T-Mobile, Sprint merger approved – reports .)

But the Australian case, rather than combining two existing mobile players, brings together the third-largest mobile operator and the number two broadband operator with just a fledgling mobile business.

ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement on Thursday that consumers had "lost a once-in-a-generation opportunity for stronger competition and cheaper mobile telecommunications."

Justice Middleton disagreed. He said it wasn't the number of competitors in the Australian market, but the ability of the players to compete that mattered.

"Leaving TPG and Vodafone in their current state would not create more competition in the retail mobile market," he ruled.

At the core of the case were TPG's reclusive CEO-chairman, David Teoh, and the contentious ban on Huawei.

TPG, which has some 400,000 customers on its MVNO service, abandoned plans to roll out a 4G network after the government excluded Huawei from Australian 5G in August 2018. (See Australia Excludes Huawei, ZTE From 5G Rollouts.)

Teoh argued that the Huawei prohibition made the rollout unviable because of the higher cost of rival vendor equipment. (See Australia's TPG Had No 5G Plan. Does Anyone?)

But the ACCC said TPG had the ability to overcome its "technical and commercial challenges." It had mobile spectrum, an extensive fiber transmission network, a large customer base and well-established brands.

Sims defended the decision to reject the merger and said the commission was weighing its options.

"But we know that competition is lost when main incumbents acquire innovative new competitors."

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Hugy Ujhazy, the vice president of telecom and IoT for market research firm IDC APAC, said the argument for the consolidation in both Australia and the US was the same – scale for 5G.

"In terms of impact on the Australian market I think it is overall positive to have three sizeable wireless providers," he told Light Reading. "The scale Vodafone-TPG brings will give consumers choice and improve the ability of providers to give the level of coverage needed for both 4G and 5G services."

Business commentator Stephen Bartholomeusz wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald that "only the ACCC" would believe that TPG might some day change its mind and build its own network.

"It has been apparent to everyone but the ACCC that, as TPG chief executive David Teoh argued, without Huawei and the capacity to upgrade a 4G network to 5G cheaply, TPG wouldn't have the financial capacity to build a network that could compete with Vodafone, Telstra and Optus," he said.

Iñaki Berroeta, the CEO of Vodafone Australia, a joint venture between Vodafone Group and Hutchison, said the company would move quickly to deploy 5G.

He said the merger should be completed in mid-2020, subject to the remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals and any appeal by the ACCC.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE