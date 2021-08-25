Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Australia mobile: competitive or not?

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/25/2021
Comment (0)

Does Australia have enough mobile competition? It's no secret that the regulator, the ACCC, doesn't think so.

Two years ago, the commission blocked the merger between the two smallest players, Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) and TPG Telecom, on competition grounds. VHA took it to the federal court, which ruled in its favor. TPG and Vodafone in their current state "would not create more competition," the court concluded.

Many commentators took the same view, noting that the 5G was going to be a scale game and that TPG, having lost access to Huawei's less expensive kit, was never going to build out its own 5G network. That might look like the end of the discussion, but not for ACCC chair Rod Sims.

Two months ago he called out the three dominant operators for their wide-ranging price hikes in the wake of the merger.

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone collectively held 87% of the retail mobile market and 95% of the post-paid market, the ACCC pointed out.

"Our analysis shows that consumers will now be left paying significantly more for a range of mobile phone plans at Telstra, Optus and Vodafone," Sims said. "The behavior of the three big telcos would suggest they are not concerned about losing customers to rivals."

Citing public filings, the ACCC said over the previous 12 months Telstra's post-paid charges had increased by between A$5 and A$15, Optus' had risen 8%-12%, while Vodafone had hiked mid-range prices by A$5 and its top-tier package by 50%.

With the completion of the mid-year reporting season, we have a chance to test Sims' thesis.

We learn that Optus, which had recorded a full-year loss in 2020/21, rebounded in the first quarter, with mobile services revenue up 11% and EBITDA up 36%.

Telstra CEO Andy Penn said the price rises were part of a strategy to vacate the lower end of the market and directly attributed the rise in ARPU and revenue to the higher charges.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

So the big two have done pretty well out of the higher charges.

TPG perhaps not so much. Last week it revealed an 8% fall in profit after its first full year as a merged entity. On a proforma basis revenue was down 3% and so was EBITDA, despite the A$38 million ($27.6 million) in claimed post-merger cost savings.

TPG is now looking to join Telstra and Optus in selling off its towers, estimated to be worth A$1-A$1.2 billion. Even allowing for the impact of Covid-19, it's not an auspicious start.

It looks like maybe everyone is a bit correct. The ACCC is right in suggesting market competition isn't dissuading the bigger players from putting up prices.

But if there's an oligopoly it's hard to argue that TPG is reaping the benefits - at least not yet. It's equally difficult to believe the market would be more competitive with two smaller operators rolling out their own.

So watch this space. The jury is still out.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE