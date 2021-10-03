Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Asian satellite operators prep for the LEO invasion

News Analysis Robert Clark 3/10/2021
Comment (0)

Asia's incumbent satellite operators are confident they can survive the onslaught of low-Earth orbit (LEO) players, although their approaches vary.

"Everyone is taking a position with the upcoming LEOs. Some are more defensive, some are more embracing," Thaicom's chief commercial officer, Nile Suwansiri, told an Asia-Pacific Satellite Communications Council forum this week.

He said many existing operators, who supply TV, enterprise and rural broadband services, had concluded that the old playbook "is not sustainable in the longer term."

We have lift-off: Despite increasing competition from LEO upstarts like SpaceX's Starlink project, Asia's satellite operators remain confident. (Source: SpaceX)
We have lift-off: Despite increasing competition from LEO upstarts like SpaceX's Starlink project, Asia's satellite operators remain confident.
(Source: SpaceX)

He said Thaicom believed that the new LEO satellites "could end up being a breakthrough technology and change the market landscape. Therefore we take a pragmatic view."

Lower your expectations

None of the LEO operators is yet offering service in Asia, although Elon Musk's Starlink is taking pre-orders in Australia and New Zealand.

Starlink has already lifted around 1,000 satellites into low-Earth orbit to provide global broadband coverage and, it has just revealed, aircraft and vehicles as well.

Other planned LEO broadband constellations include Amazon's Kuiper, Telesat and three Chinese consortia.

Yau Chyong Lim, chief operating officer of Malaysia's MEASAT, thinks there is "definitely an opportunity for us to form a partnership with those non-GEO, LEO players in the Malaysia market."

He said it made more sense for the LEO operators to acquire an established local partner rather than try to build their own facilities and business relationships.

But APT Satellite's executive vice president, Huang Baozhong, is more cautious, warning that the incoming players were adding capacity to an already over-supplied market.

"It is a competitor, there's no doubt about that," he said.

But he pointed out the LEO operators would face regulatory pushback in Asia. "Many countries may use national security issues to block them from landing."

He also questioned Starlink's viability and its reliance on FCC subsidies.

"We don't know how long the subsidies will continue. Strategically I believe Starlink will rely heavily on government and defense contracts. It can't survive purely based on commercial operations."

Being pragmatic

Suwansiri said he agreed Starlink's business model "doesn't really make much sense to us at the moment."

But he said the global operators were investing for the long term. If they adopt "a winner-take-all type of strategy and just scale it worldwide, it could shift the business model, so I wouldn't underestimate that."

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

He also wouldn't underestimate the level of investment into the new satellite systems.

"There is so much money going in, eventually there will be some breakthroughs.

"So we're anticipating that, but we're not abandoning what we're doing as well."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 11, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 2
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE