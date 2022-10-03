Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Asia-Pac telcos ready $6B in tower sales

News Analysis Robert Clark 3/10/2022
Comment (0)

The romance between Asia-Pac telcos and tower sell-offs continues, with more than $6 billion in assets being prepped for sale.

The most advanced is PLDT in the Philippines, which has just received six bids for the sale of 6,000 mobile towers, representing half of its tower portfolio.

PLDT chairman Manny Pangilinan told a briefing last week that the bids came from global tower companies, some in partnership with local firms, and were all above the target P50 billion (US$960 million) mark, Channel News Asia reported.

The company expects to complete the sale in the second quarter and will lease back the towers for its operations. It will retain ownership of the other 6,000 towers.

PLDT, 17% owned by NTT, reported $4.8 billion in long-term debt at the end of 2021 and debt-equity ratio of 1.83x, up from 1.56x the previous year.

Asia-Pac telcos are preparing to sell off over $6 billion in mobile towers. (Source: Pixabay)
Asia-Pac telcos are preparing to sell off over $6 billion in mobile towers.
(Source: Pixabay)

Meanwhile, Australian and New Zealand companies are queuing up to sell their mobile masts in the wake of last year's successful Telstra and Singtel Optus deals.

Telstra disposed of 49% of its towers business, Australia's largest, to a group of domestic funds for A$2.8 billion (see Telstra edges Optus with $2.1B tower sale). Another fund, AustralianSuper, paid A$1.9 billion for 70% of the Optus basestations (see Singtel raises $1.4B from Australian tower sale).

Australia's TPG Telecom, which formed out of a merger just two years ago, is weighing a tower sale as part of a possible demerger (see Australian court clears way for $10B Vodafone-TPG merger).

It has appointed Bank of America to help with the sale of its telco tower portfolio, which is worth an estimated A$1 billion ($733 million), according to The Australian.

Last month it announced a network sharing deal with Telstra that gives it access to 3700 Telstra regional sites and allows it to decommission 725 of its own towers (see Telstra, TPG strike ten-year network-sharing, spectrum deal).

Australia's biggest independent tower company, Axicom, is also on the sale block. Owner Macquarie Infrastructure and Assets (MIRA) expects the disposal of the company and its 2,000 sites to yield around A$4.2 billion ($3.1 billion).

Across Bass Strait, Vodafone New Zealand has just set the wheels in motion with the appointment of financial advisers.

Vodafone NZ said it had been "actively exploring the possibility of network capital release options as part of its ongoing transformation and growth strategy for some time."

Owned by local investment firm Infratil and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, it said it believes its basestation network, with 1487 towers covering 98% of the population, could be worth between A$1 billion and A$2 billion.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Rival Spark appointed bankers last month to explore a partial sell-off of its towers business, Australian Financial Review reports.

It appears to be opting for the Telstra model, retaining a majority stake in the business. The review will take around six months to complete.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Advanced Accelerates to Empower the Intelligent Connection of Everything By C114
Digitization Is Driving the Need for IPv6 By Pedro Pereira
Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE