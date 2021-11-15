Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Another key exec exits China chip leader SMIC

News Analysis Robert Clark 11/15/2021
Comment (0)

It's not getting any easier for China's chip champion SMIC following the loss of its second top executive in two months.

Vice-chairman Chiang Shang-yi last week announced his departure after just ten months in the job. Three other directors also resigned, including co-CEO Liang Mongsong, who said he would stay on in his executive role.

Chiang's resignation, officially for family reasons, comes two months after chairman Zhou Zixue suddenly stepped down on health grounds, although he remains on the board.

Troubled times. Experts say SMIC is around five years behind TSMC and Samsung, who are working with the 5nm process. (Source: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo)
Troubled times. Experts say SMIC is around five years behind TSMC and Samsung, who are working with the 5nm process.
(Source: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo)

Chiang, 75, who holds a doctorate from Princeton, was head of research at Taiwan's TSMC until 2013.

He later came out of retirement as CEO of the ill-fated Wuhan Hongxin and was then tapped by SMIC last December.

Playing catch up

Hires like Chiang are critical for SMIC if they are to narrow the gap with the foundry industry leaders TSMC and Samsung.

With its most advanced chip manufacturing capability limited to 14nm, experts say SMIC is around five years behind TSMC and Samsung, who are working with the 5nm process.

Chinese domestic media speculated Chiang's departure may have been because of the company's inability to acquire advanced lithographic equipment from ASML because of SMIC's US blacklisting.

Reportedly, SMIC's capital expenditure has plummeted 24% this year to $4.3 billion – the only major chip fab anywhere in the world to cut its investment in expansion.

The executive exodus overshadowed SMIC's healthy Q3 numbers. Once again the Hong Kong-listed firm successfully rode the rising market, growing revenue 30.7% year-on-year to $1.42 billion, with gross profit up 78.6% and gross margin 8.9 points higher. It also revised its full-year revenue growth target to around 39%.

But investors marked the stock down 5% on the news of executive departures, reflecting concern that despite gains in the mature technology markets it is yet to show signs of progress toward the leading edge.

If you build it

Meanwhile, rival TSMC has plans to build a giant new chip fab in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, for 7nm and 28nm processes, China News Agency reported.

The new plant, due to go into mass production in 2024, is likely aimed at providing diversification of its water supply, following shortages in other parts of Taiwan.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

The foundry firm has also unveiled plans to build a new $7 billion Japan plant in partnership with Sony, which will invest $500 million for a stake of up to 20% in the new entity.

TSMC had probably chosen Sony as a partner because of the Japanese firm's advanced contact image sensor capabilities, Ray Yang from the ITRI Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center told CNA.

The new plant, in Kumamoto, Kyushu, will also go into production by 2024, initially making 12-inch wafers using 22/28-nanometer processes, TSMC said.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Accelerating Innovation in APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Huawei on Mission to Boost Antenna Efficiencies By Huawei
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE