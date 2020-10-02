Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN AmericasEvents Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Intelligence
Webinars White Papers The 5G Exchange
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Webinars Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

After Years in the Cold, Satellite Is Hot Again

News Analysis Robert Clark 2/10/2020
Comment (0)

After years in the margins of the telecom business, satellite is hot again.

Big names like Musk, Son and Bezos are tipping big dollars into competing projects to deliver broadband from low earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

It's hard to keep track of them all, but right now the frontrunners look like London-based OneWeb and Elon Musk's Starlink.

OneWeb, a startup backed by Softbank and Qualcomm, last week launched 34 satellites, the first big batch in an intended fleet of 648. (See OneWeb Launches 34 Satellites for Space-Based Internet.)

Starlink is plotting to send up 12,000 satellites. It's so far launched 242.

Jeff Bezos's Project Kuiper, which is playing catch-up, is targeting 3,236 satellites, while Canada's Telesat is shooting for 300 satellites in 2023. China has two state-backed projects underway.

The intense activity has echoes of the late 1990s when Iridium and GlobalStar lost billions in global mobile satellite ventures. They got killed by the rise of terrestrial mobile phone services.

Both companies live on today in the less ambitious role of serving verticals that require remote connectivity. As it happens, both Starlink and OneWEb have struck agreements with Iridium.

OneWeb has passed a key early technical test. It reports download speeds of 400 Mbit/s and latency of less than 40 milliseconds -- about 15 times faster than the traditional GEO satellites such as Inmarsat and Intelsat. (See OneWeb's LEO Strategy Shows More Progress, but Questions Remain.)

OneWeb CEO Adrián Steckel says the company, which has so far raised $3.4 billion, is focused more on connecting the unconnected than SpaceX, which is targeting home broadband. Aside from Bharti and Softbank, one of its investors is the government of Rwanda.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

SpaceX, whose investors include Alphabet and Fidelity Investments, originally projected the Starlink business would have more than 40 million subscribers and bring in more than $30 billion in revenues by 2025.

It's walked back those numbers a little and acknowledges its hefty costs -- as high as $10 billion. A year ago, President and COO Gwynne Shotwell told WSJ the company was asking itself: "Can you make money out of it?"

For Bezos, analysts see a ready tie-in with his existing Internet e-commerce and cloud and other businesses. They also point to his track record of undercutting his competitors on price to win market share.

China has not one but two LEO satellite broadband projects -- confusingly with almost identical names.

One is Hongyun, by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). It's aiming to launch 864 satellites, targeted variously at 5G users, home broadband and the IoT market, according to Larry Press of California State University.

The other is Hongyan, a creation of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). It's planning a constellation of 320 LEO satellites, to be fully operational by 2025.

One big problem these ventures share, and cited by SpaceX's Shotwell, is the cost of terminals. They are going to have to manufacture millions of home or office terminals to be commercially successful.

Another is partners. They will need a local firm to help market to and manage the customers and provide the necessary technical service support. In many countries, the local partner will be mandatory.

So far only OneWeb has signed up telco partners. But it looks like an opportunity for telcos, especially in markets with limited broadband takeup.

But in markets like the US, with high broadband costs, satellite is a threat as well. One analyst estimates satellite broadband could save US consumers as much as $30 billion a year.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 11, 2020 The Internet for the Future: Innovations to Redefine Service Provider Networking
February 13, 2020 Orchestration & Automation for the Telco Cloud Era
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
INTELLIGENCE
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE