Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

5G offers little value for the traditional telco

News Analysis Robert Clark 7/15/2021
Comment (0)

Asian telco execs and experts shared some lessons in building 5G business at the Asia Tech X conference this week.

Lesson number one is that 5G doesn't offer much for traditional operators.

Olivier Rival, a BCG partner based in Singapore, said a breakdown of the 5G value chain "did not make for happy reading for telcos."

The prime 5G use cases involved a complex technology stack – compute and storage, platform apps, security, system integration and data analytics – with the result that connectivity is a small part of the total value.

"It's about 12% to 18% – not much more than that," Rival told the conference.

Another lesson is the industry needs to change the way it talks about 5G, said Julian Gorman, head of GSMA Asia-Pacific.

"The GSMA has been as guilty as anyone," he said. "For three years we've been saying [5G will deliver] 1ms, 10Gbit/s, 'enterprise is going to change overnight.'

"Those peak technology speeds are not what we should be talking about. We should be talking about how you're going to change lives and what people are going to use it for.

"We can play a big part in that value chain and step above connectivity. But we need to act with a better story as an industry."

Ian Watson, CEO of Cambodian operator Cellcard, says 5G is about experience, not download speeds.

"We don't talk about speeds, we talk about a new dimension of connectivity. We're not an MNO any more. We're a digital live service provider and we will make your life easier through 5G applications."

That may sound like an elevator pitch, but Watson points to specific apps the operator has developed, such as the local language chat app that has garnered 250,000 subs in two weeks, and what he says is the world's first digital passport app.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The other lesson seems to be that operators need change themselves.

Manjot Singh Mann, CEO of Singapore's M1, says it has undergone a digital transformation over the past 18 months.

It had changed its IT stack and restructured itself to become a digital service platform. It was now "92% in the cloud" with a fully cloud-native BSS/OSS, he said.

"That allows you to have quick integration with partners that you bring onto your ecosystem so you can provide services to your consumers that are contextualized and real-time.

"I think that is where our future lies because we have been able to create this digital platform. We are now onboarding our partners so we are able to deliver those services to our customers."

The other internal change is not technology but people and processes.

M1 has been trying to build a more innovative, risk-taking culture. "It takes a lot to get that culture going."

Indosat Ooredoo has been working through a similar transition.

COO Vikram Sinha said the company was trying new ways of working, setting up teams that break the functional silos and embrace risk and reward.

No one function can solve all these problems, Sinha said.

"As leadership team, we need to tell our teams it's OK to fail, but fail fast and move on. I'm happy to say we have seen some change."

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE