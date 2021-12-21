"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

5G might be costly but competition settings still matter

News Analysis Robert Clark 12/21/2021
Comment (0)

5G is a big lift, especially for developing countries.

Fully deployed it requires a far denser mix of base stations than 4G, multiple spectrum bands and a power load that can be up to three times higher. So it's understandable that governments and operators have been taking steps to reduce the cost. Which brings us to the latest in Malaysia's 5G wholesale saga.

Decisions, decisions

Concerned at the expense and the duplication of multiple 5G rollouts, the government has decided to build a single national wholesale network.

But it hasn't been able to bring the industry along with it. Now we learn operators are calling for construction of a second national wholesale network, Reuters reports.

They reportedly told government officials earlier this week they were unhappy with the pricing and level of transparency of the state-funded 5G deployment. The new network is beginning to offer service in a handful of locations and is expected to go commercial in the first half of next year. But the single network approach is the bluntest tool in the toolbox.

The Malaysian cabinet is due to decide shortly on the 5G plan. It might take quiet note of neighbor Singapore's smooth 5G rollout involving two networks, with the smaller players required to form a JV.

Or it might follow the lead of the Chinese, who have embraced network sharing on a massive scale to build out a mostly urban 3.5GHz network (China Telecom is claiming cost savings of 60 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) and are about to do so in rural areas on 700MHz band.

Come together

It's not just governments that are alarmed at the cost of 5G. Operators are, too, and nowhere more so than in southeast Asia, where a wave of consolidation is underway. Axiata and Telenor have embarked on a $15 billion merger in Malaysia, reducing the number of operators to three.

In Thailand, True and DTAC have signed an $9 billion deal, while in Indonesia the $6 billion Ooredoo Indosat-Hutchison agreement has driven XL Axiata and Smartfren into each others' arms.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

These M&As are more about market over-supply than 5G specifically, but the imminent arrival of 5G has concentrated their minds wonderfully. But let's note that the Philippines, a developing nation poorly served by its telecom duopoly, has actually added a new operator in the 5G era.

As a result of the extra competition, as well as government efforts to slash red tape, capex is up, rollouts have sped up and consumer prices are down. Which should remind us that 5G is no different from any other mobile generation: competition and regulation are just as important as how the underlying infrastructure is built.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE