Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

5G consumers unhappy at lack of new services: study

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/2/2021
Comment (0)

The world's 5G customers aren't happy at the lack of new apps and services.

A global survey by Ericsson Consumer Lab has found a 10% higher satisfaction rate with 5G compared to 4G, but also reveals that 70% are dissatisfied at the absence of innovative apps on their 5G bundle. "While early adopters are pleased with 5G network speeds, they are already expressing dissatisfaction with a lack of bundled new and innovative apps and services, which they feel were promised in the marketing pitch for 5G," the study says.

Outlook stormy: While customers like the speed of 5Q - they're equally unimpressed with the lack of innovative apps. (Source: Jorick Jing on Unsplash)
Outlook stormy: While customers like the speed of 5Q - they're equally unimpressed with the lack of innovative apps.
(Source: Jorick Jing on Unsplash)

The good news is that customers are willing to pay more for new capabilities – an extra 10% for enhanced mobile broadband and 20% to 30% more for new services.

The bad news is that most of these new use cases are just not yet available.

Almost but not quite

The Consumer Lab team said that of the 27 possible use cases it had identified and that consumers found attractive, two thirds were still in development. Those apps that are already available include 5G hot zones, TV, instant cloud and cloud gaming.

A raft of services are still at the showcase stage, such as 360-degree video livestreaming, immersive learning, multiplayer AR gaming and VR shopping. Other apps, like 3D hologram calling, AR windows and sensor-enhanced entertainment, are still in early development.

The study says that, aside from some Asian markets such as Korea and Japan, service providers "have been slow in bundling 5G with digital services beyond what is already being offered on 4G – such as music and video steaming services and other apps."

It urged operators to offer exclusive content or services to "differentiate a 5G experience from 4G and promote a sense of novelty and exclusivity."

The other takeaway from the study, conducted in 20 5G markets late last year and early 2021, is the wildly different levels of expectations of consumers in each market.

That's partly due to the different levels of network quality and coverage, but also due to the differing expectations.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Consumers in Korea, one of the most developed 5G markets, are most probably the most demanding. Just 27% are satisfied with 5G – yet their 4G satisfaction level is just four points higher and in fact, their approval of 4G has never gone past 33%.

As the study points out, South Korean consumers expect a great deal from their service providers – "superior performance, no gaps in coverage and new innovative services, especially when they are asked to pay a premium for a 5G plan." By contrast, 59% of Swiss consumers are very satisfied with 5G network performance, though only 30% are very satisfied with 4G.

The report says the biggest revenue boost will come from bundling digital services with 5G tariffs.

It says key is to combine app developers and other ecosystem players to accelerate the commercialization of new services currently being showcased but close to commercial release.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
How telecoms companies can leverage RPA to improve operations and maximize their workforce By Joel Cherkis, UiPath
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE