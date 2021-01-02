Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

5G action gathers pace in India

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 2/1/2021
Comment (0)

The Indian government has tweaked policy to expedite the launch of 5G, reducing the notice period required from operators planning to launch 5G services – using the spectrum for sale in the upcoming March auction – from one year to six months.

With this, the journey to 5G launch has gathered pace in the country, with a strong likelihood India will now reach it in 2021.

This change was introduced as an amendment to the auction document released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently.

Fast forward: Moves by India's government could mean the country is able to launch 5G by the end of 2021. (Source: Puvvukonvict photography on Unsplash)
Fast forward: Moves by India's government could mean the country is able to launch 5G by the end of 2021.
(Source: Puvvukonvict photography on Unsplash)

Reliance Jio has already announced it will launch 5G in 2021. The only problem was the auction of 3.3GHz-3.6GHz frequency airwaves. However, with this policy tweak, the company is now well placed to launch services later this year.

Similarly, Bharti Airtel recently conducted a 5G non-standalone (NSA) trial using its existing 1800MHz spectrum.

As part of this, the company claims to have used first-of-its-kind dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology to operate both 5G and 4G concurrently in the same spectrum block.

Taking the lead

This is a significant move by the telco to gain a competitive edge against rival Jio, which has been touting 5G readiness for quite some time. The company claims to be the first Indian telco to demonstrate a live 5G service over a commercial network.

"This demonstration emphatically validates the 5G readiness of Airtel's network across all domains—radio, core and transport," says the press release issued by the company.

While Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest service operator, has been saying all along that it will launch 5G services in the 2022-23 timeframe, the recent tests highlight the fact that the telco will put up an intense fight against Jio in the 5G space.

Jio has dominated India's 5G discourse to date mainly because of its network readiness, and it plans to sell its own 5G solution globally. Bharti Airtel would like to change this, and this trial can be seen as a step in that direction.

Left to their own devices

Both Jio and Airtel are also independently working towards developing a 5G devices ecosystem.

While Jio has collaborated with Google to develop a low-cost 5G smartphone, Airtel is believed to be in talks with several smartphone vendors.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The fight for supremacy in 5G is also a fight for high-end subscribers.

Traditionally, Airtel and Vodafone have had a significant share of high-value users. Jio would like to pull this segment to its network by taking the lead in 5G.

Even as India moves closer to the 5G launch, it will be some time before 5G will become the dominant technology. A recent GSMA Intelligence forecast says that India will have only 72 million (just 6% of the total population) 5G connections by 2025.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

1 of 2
Next Page
Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE