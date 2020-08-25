Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Leading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

4G has years of growth ahead in emerging markets

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/25/2020
Comment (0)

5G might be the future, but there's growth yet in 4G.

According to a GSMA study earlier this year, 4G is the world's dominant mobile technology, accounting for 52% of global connections as of December 2019.

Despite the onward march of 5G, the GSMA expects LTE's share of the global subs to rise to 56% by 2025.

It is in emerging markets in particular that 4G's role is growing.

Even China. Despite its heavy push on 5G, China is still clocking up 4G subscriber growth. This year it has added 42.3 million 4G subs, or 3.4% of the total.

GSMA predicts China will add 260 million customers over the period 2018-2022.

A big part of that will come from the migration of the huge 2G legacy base of 273 million subs.

It's not clear why the 2G population is so high. Officially, 4G networks reached 95% of all administrative villages and 99% of the population two years ago.

But analysts suggest that coverage isn't as seamless in rural areas as government figures claim.

In many rural areas, 4G coverage is patchy compared to the old GSM network. Additionally, some customers in remote China are probably deterred by 4G handset and data costs.

Another Asian country banking on 4G to narrow the digital divide is Indonesia.

It's at the other end of the 5G rollout timetable from China, unlikely to deploy any 5G for at least two years.

That's because the island nation, with 345 million mobile subs, is still in the 4G growth phase. Just two years ago 2G and 3G accounted for 69% of all connections.

Today, LTE still isn't available in many areas, but the government is promising nationwide connectivity in the next two years.

Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate told a forum last weekend that by "the end of 2022 at the latest, 4G services will be available across the country."

The biggest holdups to growth are the lack of spectrum and the overdue market consolidation.

GSMA forecasts that by 2025 Indonesia's 4G population will reach 361 million, or 74% of total connections.

One factor impacting both Indonesia and China is the 4G cost advantage over 5G.

Deployed 5G might be massively more efficient on a per bit and per hertz basis, but 5G equipment, energy and operating costs are way above LTE.

For that reason it could be some time before we see huge 5G rollouts in Asian emerging markets outside China.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE