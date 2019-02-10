|
The Importance of Culture Management in a 5G World
10/2/2019
At the 5G Asia event in Singapore, Ericsson's Rodrigo Beyer Fernandez talks to Heavy Reading's James Crawshaw about the cultural changes needed in telco IT operations teams, and the importance of automation, as network operators embrace 5G.
