KT Joins the 5G Cloud Game Streaming Club

KT has teamed up with cloud gaming specialist Ubitus to offer a 5G cloud gaming streaming service that, once launched in March 2020, will be exclusive to its 5G customers.

The 5G Streaming Game service, which the operator hopes will attract more 5G subscription customers, will work with multiple devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Fold, S10, Note 10 and LG V50 and offer about 100 titles from launch, with more to be added each month.

KT is hoping to end the year with more than 1.5 million 5G subscribers, having launched its service in April this year, at the same time as its local rivals SK Telecom and LG Uplus.

KT's rivals have previously announced their 5G-based cloud gaming plans: SK Telecom is working exclusively with Microsoft on Project xCloud, the cloud and software giant's game streaming technology; while LG Uplus is offering Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform as part of its 5G offering.

South Korea is one of the key markets for next-generation services, and bandwidth-hungry, low-latency mobile services such as cloud-based streaming gaming are regarded as a prime example of the kind of services that 5G alone can deliver. And with mobile operators around the world wondering how to make money from consumers as well as enterprise 5G services, the enhanced service developments of KT, SK Telecom and LG Uplus are under scrutiny and seen as trendsetters for the 5G ecosystem.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading