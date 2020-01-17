Huawei Ships 6.9M 5G Smartphones
Light Reading
LONDON -- Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today announced that it has shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones as of December 2019, in addition to offering end-to-end 5G solutions. The strong sales reflect Huawei’s relentless commitment to 5G R&D and reinforce Huawei’s leadership in 5G technology.
In 2019, Huawei brought 5G to consumers through the launch of eight 5G smartphones: HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G, HUAWEI Mate 30 5G, PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 30 RS, HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G), HUAWEI nova 6 5G, HUAWEI Mate X, Honor V30 Pro and Honor V30. With all Huawei’s 5G smartphones supporting 5G NSA and SA networking modes, Huawei’s 5G-enabled devices are the obvious choice for consumers looking for a futureproof 5G device. The brand’s diverse offering brings 5G to the market at a wide variety of price points, democratising the 5G experience for everyone.
Huawei is an industry leader that offers the full spectrum of 5G technologies, including: 5G infrastructure technology, 5G network equipment (base stations, core networks, optical networks and mmWave-enabled technology), 5G chipsets (base station chips, baseband chips, smartphone chips) and 5G end-user devices (smartphones, customer-premises equipment (CPE), portable routers and tablets). Heading into 2020, Huawei’s 5G devices and infrastructure are giving more consumers than ever the ability to connect with the world through 5G.