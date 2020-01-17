Huawei Ships 6.9M 5G Smartphones

LONDON -- Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today announced that it has shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones as of December 2019, in addition to offering end-to-end 5G solutions. The strong sales reflect Huawei’s relentless commitment to 5G R&D and reinforce Huawei’s leadership in 5G technology.

In 2019, Huawei brought 5G to consumers through the launch of eight 5G smartphones: HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G, HUAWEI Mate 30 5G, PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 30 RS, HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G), HUAWEI nova 6 5G, HUAWEI Mate X, Honor V30 Pro and Honor V30. With all Huawei’s 5G smartphones supporting 5G NSA and SA networking modes, Huawei’s 5G-enabled devices are the obvious choice for consumers looking for a futureproof 5G device. The brand’s diverse offering brings 5G to the market at a wide variety of price points, democratising the 5G experience for everyone.

Huawei is an industry leader that offers the full spectrum of 5G technologies, including: 5G infrastructure technology, 5G network equipment (base stations, core networks, optical networks and mmWave-enabled technology), 5G chipsets (base station chips, baseband chips, smartphone chips) and 5G end-user devices (smartphones, customer-premises equipment (CPE), portable routers and tablets). Heading into 2020, Huawei’s 5G devices and infrastructure are giving more consumers than ever the ability to connect with the world through 5G.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd