Aryaka deploys Paris PoP

LONDON – Aryaka, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions, today announced it has launched a service Point of Presence (PoP) in Paris, France. Aryaka PoPs provide a global private network for the world's business users with fast and reliable cloud and SaaS access from any location in the world. They provide services that go well beyond Internet access, including advanced first/last mile optimization, protocol acceleration, application optimization, optimal peering to cloud services and orchestration capabilities that enable intent-based networking.

The deployment of EU-friendly web services addresses growing enterprise customer demand for better connectivity including support for the hybrid workplace. The company has also announced additional channel partners in the region in combination with the recently launched Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program.

This deployment answers the growing need specific to the EMEA market and region. Aryaka's European customers, which include Schenck Process, HMS Host, Giti, and Delachaux, have confirmed the need for better proximity to data centers and high-performance WAN connectivity. The Paris PoP answers their demand and underlines Aryaka's growing importance in the region as an alternative to legacy telecom operators.

Steve Harrington, managing director for EMEA at Aryaka, said: "Aryaka's new EU facility in Paris is a direct result of growing customer and market demand. With this deployment, many European CIOs and IT leaders will be able to make the required leap from MPLS to a multi-cloud environment, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) without compromising application performance. We are now serving our largest ever customers, offering a level of flexibility our competitors cannot match. This new generation of customer wants alternatives to the status quo of large carriers. Aryaka's new facilities mean they can protect their businesses, regardless of any future uncertainty concerning their working environments. This is a smart, forward-looking move for our customers."

Growing Channel Footprint

Several new partners have already been signed-on in Europe since the beginning of the year, complementing Aryaka's previous strong representation and expanding its support for local customers. These include the system house SMTnet Data Communications from Mössingen in Baden-Württemberg, the virtual network operator mitcaps from Mainz and the French integration and managed services specialist Rampar from Paris.

"The network of the future is characterized by performance, flexibility and security - and this is exactly what we can offer our customers with Aryaka's all-in-one solutions," emphasizes Raphael Gfrörer, COO at SMTnet Data Communications GmbH. "Thanks to other partnerships, such as the one with Check Point Software, our customers benefit twice: they get firewalls, as well as site connectivity and accessibility, from a single source."

"By partnering with Aryaka, we are able to expand our international product portfolio and are now in an excellent position to support our customers in the best possible way with managed SD-WAN and SASE," Wilfried Röttgers, CEO of mitcaps GmbH, stated. "For our customers, this means state-of-the-art network technology and maximum service as well as flexibility to connect our customer sites in order to comprehensively meet the requirements of today's business scenarios."

Aryaka Accelerates the Channel

Aryaka Accelerate, a commitment to partners of all types including MSPs, VARs, CSPs, IT distributors, and agents, introduces new revenue opportunities and simplified deployments that leverage Aryaka's new product and service offerings, described below. It includes training and certification, structured sales and marketing alignment, lucrative incentives, and dedicated Customer Success Managers. The program is already attracting a great deal of interest and sales momentum across the region.

"Aryaka gives us the opportunity to support our customers with an individual offer for managed SD-WAN or SASE including connectivity services," adds Rolf Bachmann, head of network solutions business development at Controlware GmbH. "Aryaka is setting new standards in terms of performance, agility and flexibility."

Aryaka Global Service Delivery PoPs and Channel-Friendly Offers

The Paris PoP joins 40+ global Aryaka Services PoPs in delivering managed service richness at the cloud edge, based on an architecture that integrates connectivity, compute, and storage, very different from conventional transport hubs or virtual PoPs and one that supports peak performance from a more centralized PoP footprint. An outcome of this is full alignment with a SASE architecture that defines cloud-delivered security capabilities and a convergence of the overlay and underlay

Aryaka's new all-in-one SD-WAN and SASE services leverage the company's new, industry-leading FlexCore technology that combines Layer 2 and 3 networking, enabling partners to deliver services optimized for performance or cost

Ayaka's new SmartConnect EZ + SmartConnect Pro and Prime EZ solutions are easy to quote, sell and consume with "T-shirt" sized pricing and standard service tiers, speeding time to revenue for partners

Aryaka's new AppAssure gives VAR, MSP, and white-label partners the network visibility required to co-manage their clients' networks, increasing their value and wallet share. AppAssure delivers deterministic visibility and control of more than 3,500 applications. Now, MSP partners can view applications and make moves, adds or changes in the customer environment themselves

The overall managed service delivery architecture, based on Aryaka technology, results in a simplified customer and partner experience through a single point of contact for issue resolution and total control over the innovation roadmap, one that is ultimately more responsive to requirements

