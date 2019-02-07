Video

Why CES Left a 'Bad Taste' – AI Analyst

2/6/2019
50%
50%
Aditya Kaul, research director at Tractica focused on artificial intelligence and robotics, returned from CES with a 'bad taste' left by an overload of gimmicks and lack of substance.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Right Insight to the Right Person at the Right Time
By Tom Griffin, VP Strategic Alliances, SevOne
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics