What Europe's Top Telcos Are Doing with AI
11/6/2019
At the Telco AI Summit Europe event in London, Tractica Principal Analyst Mark Beccue talks about how some of Europe's largest telecom operators, including BT, Orange and Telecom Italia, are using AI tools to optimize network processes – and how it isn't all tied to 5G.
